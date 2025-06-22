Tesla is reportedly set to open its first showroom in Mumbai in July, marking its entry into the Indian electric vehicle market. The company plans to initially launch Model Y, imported from China, and expand its offerings based on market response.

Amid all the challenges and discussion with the central government, the electric giant Tesla reportedly is all set to open its first showroom in Mumbai. It has been disclosed that July has been assigned as the deadline for the same. The business hasn't yet issued an official comment, though.

According to the research, Tesla will soon take over the biggest market for electric vehicles in India and control some of the best-selling items there. The firm has seen a sharp drop in sales in both the Chinese and European markets, so this will be a big move.

As soon as the operation begins, Tesla will launch one of its technologically advanced models in the nation, according to the information that Bloomberg News revealed. It will first introduce the Model Y with rear-wheel drive so that the intended audience may become acquainted with the technology. After seeing the market and consumer reaction, the corporation may later introduce further versions.

Tesla Model Y to make debut in India?

The Model Y has already been observed during the testing phase, providing some crucial information about the electric vehicle before its formal debut. The model appears to be extremely aggressive from the exterior based on all of the spy photos and testing footage. Its stylistic statement is identical to that of the model marketed internationally.

Additionally, according to the rumours, EVs would be shipped straight from Tesla's Chinese facilities. Additionally, according to Bloomberg News, the senior person who has been directly involved with the brand has disclosed the information.

As far as the prices are concerned, after all the favour from the government without taxes, the Tesla Model Y might go on sale for over $56,000 (around Rs 48.48 lakh).

The debut will end a years-long on-again, off-again saga over Tesla’s entry into India - a market Musk has long eyed but held back from entering due to disagreements over tariffs and local manufacturing. The breakthrough in bringing Tesla to India comes after Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US in February.