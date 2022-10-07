Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tesla to deliver long-delayed first semi trucks to Pepsi by December, announces Elon Musk

    Pepsi ordered 100 Semi Trucks in December 2017, a month after it was announced.  It costs $20,000 to reserve a Tesla Semi Truck. The base model will come at an expected price of $150,000 and the more expensive model is expected to start at $180,000.
     

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Tesla has started the production of its long-delayed Semi Truck that will have a 500 miles (800 km) range and will first reach Pepsi facilities, Elon Musk announced on Friday. The first Semi Trucks will be delivered to the soft drink company on December 1.

    “Excited to announce the start of production of the Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st!" posted Musk. “500-mile range and super fun to drive," he added.

    Pepsi placed an order for 100 Semi Trucks in December 2017, just one month after the announcement. A Tesla Semi Truck costs $20,000 to reserve. The standard model is projected to cost $150,000, while the more premium variant is expected to cost $180,000.

    According to Tesla, the Semi truck can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 20 seconds, even when “fully loaded" and “maintain highway-level speeds even up steep grades".

    The vehicle will also be recharged up to 70% of its trip range in just 30 minutes, according to the business. Semi comes equipped with active safety systems that work in conjunction with enhanced motor and brake controls to provide traction and stability in all situations.

    According to the business, a central sitting position improves sight, while an all-electric architecture decreases rollover danger and cabin intrusion in the event of an accident. “With less than 2 kWh per mile of energy consumption, Semi can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge," said the company. Charging with electricity is approximately 2.5 times cheaper per mile than refueling with diesel.

    “Operators can see estimated fuel savings of up to $200,000 within their first three years of ownership. With remote diagnostics, over-the-air software updates, and fewer moving parts to maintain, operators will spend less time at service centers and more time on the road," said Tesla.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
