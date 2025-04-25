The Tesla Cybertruck is currently the focus of attention following the commotion around the Tesla Model Y's road testing in India and rumors of a showroom in Mumbai. According to media reports, the all-electric pickup truck was recently seen traveling on a flatbed trailer close to Mumbai. A picture of the same has been posted online. Rumor has it that this daring electric pickup will follow the Model Y and Model 3 in India.

A closer examination of the picture, however, reveals the mystery: the automobile was not disguised and had Dubai license plates. This clearly indicates that the Cybertruck was not a Tesla test vehicle but rather was privately imported, most likely in accordance with the Carnet de Passages en Douane, which permits the short-term importation of automobiles for private use.

Even while the Cybertruck's presence has generated enthusiasm, it doesn't seem likely that Tesla would formally introduce it in India. The market for premium pickup vehicles has not been very robust in India. Additionally, models such as the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Toyota Hilux have not garnered much popularity.

Nonetheless, the Cybertruck's unique appearance, potent performance, and eye-catching presence may appeal to a certain segment of Indian consumers.

The Cybertruck isn't your typical truck. It has a futuristic appearance since its body is composed of flat, crisp panels. The inside of the automobile is simple, with a big touchscreen in the middle that controls almost everything.

Tesla offers the Cybertruck in three variants:

Long Range: Offers the highest range of 582 km on a full charge.

All-Wheel Drive: Middle-tier option with great all-round performance.

Cyberbeast: Top-end trim that can zoom from 0 to 96 kmph in just 2.6 seconds with a range of 514 km and a top speed of 209 kmph.

What else do we know about it?

The Cybertruck is made of ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel and stands out from other pickup trucks thanks to its distinctive exoskeleton and angular, cyberpunk design. Armoured glass, a 17-inch touchscreen, a six-seat arrangement, and an adaptive air suspension system for adjustable ride height are some of its unique minimalism features. Its practical appeal is enhanced with a lockable vault bed that holds 100 cubic feet of storage.

The Cybertruck has three different under-the-bonnet all-wheel-drive options: single, dual, and tri-motor. With a range of over 805 kilometers, a towing capability of up to 14,000 pounds, and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds, the tri-motor model is especially impressive.