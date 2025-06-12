The Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition arrives with new accessories and upgrades, including rear-seat iPad holders and side steps, as shown in a teaser video. It's expected to be priced slightly higher than the standard version.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee, currently sold in the Indian market, was launched in 2022. Now, the company is preparing to release a new version of the SUV, known as the Signature Edition. A short teaser video has been released ahead of the launch. Reports suggest the vehicle will come with a few upgrades compared to the standard version.

The teaser video showcases some new accessories that make it quite unique. These include rear-seat iPad holders and side steps. The design of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition remains largely unchanged, retaining the familiar look with only minor alterations. Changes will be seen in features like the seven-slat front grille, clamshell bonnet, boxy silhouette, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

What can you expect from interiors?

Inside, there might be some changes to the upholstery, while the dashboard layout is expected to be similar to the standard version. The current feature list includes a 10-inch HUD, wireless charging, a three-screen setup, a 9-speaker sound system, and ambient lighting. The teaser video also confirms features like a tablet holder, a DVR, and side steps in the SUV.

Expected engine and safety features

The powertrain of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition will likely be the same as the standard version. This means the same 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This unit is tuned to produce 268 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque.

For passenger safety, features like eight airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) are provided.

The launch date of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition hasn't been revealed, but it's expected to launch in India soon. Currently, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has only one 'Limited (O)' variant in India. The ex-showroom price of the current model is Rs 67.50 lakh. The Signature Edition's price is expected to be slightly higher than the standard version.