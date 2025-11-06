Tata Motors is gifting the first units of its relaunched Sierra SUV to the Indian women's cricket team, celebrating their recent World Cup victory. Each player will receive a top-end model.

In a heartwarming gesture that beautifully blends sport, pride, and nostalgia, Tata Motors is marking the grand comeback of one of its most iconic SUVs, the Tata Sierra, by gifting its first batch to the Indian women's cricket team, fresh off their historic World Cup victory.

Each player from the champion squad will drive home in the top-end variant of the all-new Sierra. Tata Motors says the move is a salute to the team's "grit, passion, and indomitable spirit" qualities that inspired millions of Indians and redefined what it means to play for the country.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra said,

"The Indian Women's Cricket Team has made the entire nation proud with their extraordinary performance and remarkable win. Their journey stands as a true testament to determination and the power of belief. At Tata Motors, we are privileged to present these legends with another legend, the Tata Sierra. This is our salute to their spirit and the pride they have brought to the nation."

A Legend Reborn

The Tata Sierra holds a special place in India’s automotive history. It was one of the country's first lifestyle SUVs, a symbol of aspiration in the 1990s. Now, after decades, the legend is back, reimagined for a new generation.

Set to be officially launched on November 25, the new Sierra combines its rugged DNA with futuristic design. It sports a bold, sculpted bonnet, a connected LED light bar, and a modern blacked-out grille with the iconic SIERRA nameplate. The dual-tone alloys and wraparound-style pillars pay homage to the original model’s classic glasshouse look.

Inside, the SUV has been completely modernized. There's a triple-screen setup, one for the driver, one for infotainment, and one for the co-passenger, giving it a tech-forward, premium feel. Add to that ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS safety features, dual-zone climate control, and advanced connectivity, and the Sierra looks ready to take on modern rivals.

Powering the Future

The SUV will first launch with petrol and diesel engine options, followed by an all-electric version next year, part of Tata's strategy to lead both ICE and EV markets. Prices are expected to range from Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it against competitors like the Mahindra Thar Roxx, MG Hector, and Hyundai Creta N Line.

Two Legends, One Spirit

With this symbolic gesture, Tata Motors has connected two stories of Indian excellence, one from the world of cricket, another from the world of automobiles.