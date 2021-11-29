  • Facebook
    Tata Motors to roll out 10 new electric vehicles on Indian roads

    Tata Motors is planning to roll out the next generation models of all its cars, including its best-selling Nexon and Tiago.

    Tata Motors to roll out 10 new electric vehicles on Indian roads
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 12:28 PM IST
    Tata Motors vehicles have made quite the impression this year. The company's electric vehicle has also received an incredible response across the country. Encouraged by this, the company is now planning to launch a range of new cars and electric vehicles in the country. With the kind of results Tata Punch has given, the company is bringing its updated version as soon as possible. Besides, the company is getting ready to launch over half a dozen vehicles in 2022.

    Tata Motors is planning to roll out the next-generation models of all its cars, including its best-selling Nexon and Tiago. Both car models will be based on the new Agile Light Flexible Architecture. The models will be launched in the next two years. Tata Motors' upcoming cars include: 

    Tata Altroz ​​EV
    Tata Punch Diesel, Turbo Petrol
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Safari, Harrier Petrol
    Next-Gen Tata Nexon
    Next-Gen Tata Tiago

    Tata Motors is also set to make a big bang in the electric segment. Tata has announced the formation of a new EV-support company for this. The company has made an agreement with investment firm TPG Rise Climate for this. Tata will invest Rs 7,500 crore for an 11-15 per cent stake in the new EV firm. Its equity valuation is approximately $9.1 billion. The new company is currently being called EVCo, although its new name may be announced soon.

    According to reports, Tata Motors will add 10 new electric vehicles to its fleet by 2026. Tata Motors' new electric vehicles will be the Altroz ​​EV and another that will be based on the Punch. The first glimpse of the Altroz ​​EV was shown at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Tata Altroz ​​EV will be offered with the same electric powertrain as the Nexon EV. It will be powered by an IP67-certified 30.2kWh battery pack with permanent magnets AC motor. It is expected to offer a battery range of 250-300 km on a single charge. At the same time, reports suggest that it will be able to regain 80 per cent charge with 60 minutes of DC fast charging. 

    This year, Tata Punch created a new sales record. At the same time, Tata Punch-based Micro EV is going to come into the market. It is being talked about as being very economical compared to the cars of this segment. The Tata Punch EV can deliver a range of up to 300 km on a single charge.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
