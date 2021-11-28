Royal Enfield powering up to launch new models in 2022

Chennai-based two-wheeler brand Royal Enfield may launch a cheaper, more affordable road-based version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, which will go on sale in February 2022. Reportedly, the code name of this bike is Scram 411. However, the bike's official name is yet to be officially announced. Royal Enfield has several other launches planned, but it is reported that those launches will take place only after the Scram 411 launch in 2022.

Some information about the bike had previously been leaked on the Internet. Additionally, many exterior design details are largely inferred from available information. The most important detail of the Scram 411 will be its Himalayan-based exterior design. There are some similarities, but important differences. According to reports, this would be a more affordable or road-based version of the Himalayas.

The front of the Scram 411 does not have such bits that make the Himalayan an adventurous model, including the windscreen, split seats, standard luggage rack and large front wheel. Instead, it is believed to have smaller wheels, lower suspension travel, a single-seat and rear pillion-grab handle that makes it more transportable and improves the highway cruising machine.

Details, including the bike's power and powertrain, have not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to use the same LS410, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC engine that churns out 411cc. Along with the transmission and gearing, its overall output remains unchanged. Most importantly, it would be cheaper than the Himalayan in terms of pricing. And the company claims that this model will be more affordable and valuable.

Meanwhile, if you look at other news about the Royal Enfield, the SG650 concept motorcycle was unveiled at the EICMA 2021 show on Saturday. This is the concept version of the new 650cc Cruiser that will be launched in a few months. The Royal Enfield SG650 concept is a blend of the company's classic designs and what their bikes will look like in the future. The concept machine is notable for its brushed aluminium and black colour scheme with an interesting digital graphics scheme.

The bike has a circular headlight with integrated position lights. On the sides, you will see a chunky fuel tank with the RE logo in blue. The tank and rims are made of a solid aluminium CNC billet machine. The tail section and trimmed fender are other attractive design elements, as well as the thick Metzler tires on the bike. At the heart of the new bike will be the same parallel-twin unit as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. This engine produces 47hp and 52Nm of torque.

Models such as the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the new Himalayan and the Royal Enfield Shotgun / Classic 650 are also expected to hit the market soon. It has been almost confirmed that the Hunter 350 will be one of the most important upcoming bikes from Royal Enfield. This will be another product based on the Meteor 350 platform. In addition to the Hunter 350, the company is also developing a new Himalayan motorcycle. Pictures of its scale model had been released earlier. It is reported that it will continue to feature the same engine and frame. The Shotgun or Classic 650 is an upcoming cruiser model based on the existing 650cc platform. The bike will be either the Classic 650 or the Shotgun 650.

Also Read

Xpeng Motors unveils G9 SUV that can deliver 200km range with just five minutes of charging

The cheapest cars in India: Know their specifications and price

Tiago to Harrier: Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28,000 till November 30