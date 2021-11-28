  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Winter is here: Tips to take care of your car and bike

    If you take care of a few things, your vehicle will steer past the winter season just fine

    Tips to take care of your car and bike this winter season
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Starting your car on a wintery morning often be a problem. Due to fog in the winter season, moisture develops on the engine and spark plug. Because of this, it takes time for the engine to heat up. This problem is seen in both cars and two-wheelers. If you take care of a few things, your vehicle will steer past the winter season just fine

    Keep the vehicle in the garage

    Actually, due to low temperature and moisture in the air, the battery gets affected. In most cases, self-starting vehicles do not start in the morning without a jump-start. The solution is simple, keep the car covered. Prevent the entry of cold air into the garage, turn on the garage light a few times before leaving the car so the moisture evaporates from its heat. On the other hand, old batteries often cause problems. Also, if you replace the battery at the right time, then this problem can be dealt with in a better manner 

    Don't lose brakes 

    It is important to check brakes and suspension in winters. Often vehicles coming from the front are not clearly visible due to fog. In such a situation, there may arise a need to apply the brakes in a jiffy. For this, it is necessary that as soon as the winter arrives, the brakes must be repaired. At the same time, dew causes the roads to be slippery. To ensure your safety, get the brakes and suspension checked. Make sure your braking system is working properly before leaving the house.

    Get the air pressure checked

    Whether it is a bike or a car, in the winter season, it is very important to take care of the tires. If the tires are worn out, then there is a risk of your vehicle slipping off the road during foggy mornings. Avoid the risk, get the tire changed at the right time. Make sure to check the air pressure of the tire before leaving the house. Even if the tire is tubeless, keep the air pressure as per the company guidelines. 

    Take care of yourself too 

    If you are going out for a drive or ride in winter, then leave the house only after wearing warm clothes. The helmet should be used compulsory. Besides, make arrangements to avoid cold air from entering your ears or slamming into your head. Use hand gloves. If you are going in the car, keep the windows rolled up and keep the wipers running so that the front windscreen remains clean. It would be much better if you wear socks.

    Also Read

    The cheapest cars in India: Know their specifications and price

    Tiago to Harrier: Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28,000 till November 30

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Audi launches Q5 SUV facelift in India from prices to specs know all about it gcw

    Audi launches Q5 SUV facelift in India; from prices to specs, know all about it

    Tesla app outage leaves several car owners locked out gcw

    Tesla app outage leaves several car owners locked out

    Ola Electric announces expansion of customer S1 electric scooter test drives pan India

    'Largest initiative': Ola Electric announces expansion of customer S1 electric scooter test drives pan India

    Chinese carmarker Xpeng Motors unveils G9 SUV can deliver 200km range with just five minutes of charging

    Xpeng Motors unveils G9 SUV that can deliver 200km range with just five minutes of charging

    cheapest cars available in India, features, prices, see details

    The cheapest cars in India: Know their specifications and price

    Recent Stories

    Did Salman Khan call Jacqueline Fernande Bewakoof RCB

    Did Salman Khan call Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Bewakoof’? Read this (Watch)

    Astrology Weekly Horoscope, November 29 to December 5: Predictions for all zodiac signs

    Weekly Horoscope, November 29 to December 5: Predictions for all zodiac signs

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Wankhede Stadium to have 25 per cent capacity limit, MCA pushing for 50 per cent-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Wankhede Stadium to have 25% capacity limit, MCA pushing for 50%

    Here what Jennifer Lopez feels about Ben Affleck; couple spent Thanksgiving together RCB

    Here's what Jennifer Lopez feels about Ben Affleck; couple spent Thanksgiving together

    Petrol Diesel Price today November 28: Crude oil price dips yet fuel rates in India remain high

    Petrol, Diesel Price today, November 28: Crude oil price dips yet fuel rates in India remain high

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham feels Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will get refined as it plays more games (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham feels Mumbai City will get refined as it plays more games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Manuel Diaz does not agree with SC East Bengals (SCEB) underdog tag against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) - WATCH-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Diaz does not agree with SC East Bengal's underdog tag against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas shares his views on ATK Mohun Banagns ATKMBs derby against SC East Bengal SCEB (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas shares his views on ATKMB's derby against SCEB (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Dheeraj Singh speaks on his achievements, Indian Super League journey and inspires youngsters (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Dheeraj Singh speaks on his achievements, ISL journey and inspires youngsters (WATCH)

    Video Icon