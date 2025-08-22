Tata Motors plans to launch seven new vehicles by 2030, including three ICE vehicles and four EVs. The lineup includes the Sierra, Avinya, Scarlet, next-gen Harrier and Safari, new-gen Nexon, and two new compact electric SUVs.

By the financial year 2030, popular Indian automaker Tata Motors plans to introduce seven new nameplates. This new Tata model lineup will include three internal combustion engine (ICE) offerings and four fully electric vehicles. The first nameplate will be the Tata Sierra, which has already been showcased multiple times in concept and production-ready forms. Initially, the Sierra will be introduced with an electric powertrain, while its ICE-powered version will arrive in early 2026. It will be Tata's competitor to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara. The Sierra EV will share its powertrains with the Harrier EV, while its ICE version will utilize new 1.5L naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines, along with a 2.0L diesel engine. Here's more about these upcoming Tata models besides the Sierra.

Tata Avinya

The Tata Avinya is entering the premium electric SUV segment and is expected to be released in 2027. These EVs will have a large battery pack and offer an impressive driving range. If the final model aligns with the concept, the Avinya EV will have a futuristic design.

Tata Scarlet

Tata Motors is developing a new compact SUV codenamed Tata Scarlet. It is expected to hit the roads in the second half of 2026, possibly near the Diwali season. Its design will be inspired by the Sierra, and engine options may include a 120bhp, 1.2L turbo and a 125bhp, 1.2L turbo petrol unit. Lower trims might get the new 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Next-Gen Tata Harrier

The next-generation Tata Harrier, codenamed Taurus, and the next-generation Tata Safari, codenamed Leo, will be introduced with comprehensive design and feature upgrades. These SUVs will underpin a new flexible platform and are expected to be longer and wider than the current models.

New-Gen Nexon

Tata's best-selling compact SUV, the Nexon, will receive a generation update in 2027. This SUV will arrive on a heavily revised version of the existing architecture and is likely to feature significant changes inside and out. Reports also suggest that the new Tata Nexon might offer a Level-1 ADAS suite.

Kuno and Terra

Reports indicate that Tata Motors is also planning two new compact electric SUVs, codenamed Kuno and Terra. Details about these upcoming electric vehicles are currently unavailable.