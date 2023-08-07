Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ola S1X electric scooter to launch soon, likely to be priced under Rs 1 lakh: Report

    Ola Electric's upcoming S1X scooter, priced under 1 lakh, aims to revolutionize commutes as an 'ICE killer,' challenging petrol scooters. Sources within the industry have revealed that the Ola S1X is expected to come with a starting price under Rs 1 lakh. 

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    The eagerly awaited S1X electric scooter will soon be unveiled in the nation by Ola Electric. Ola is preparing to redefine affordability with the upcoming S1X in the wake of the success of the S1 Air, which made its debut at an incredible price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

    According to sources within the industry, the Ola S1X is anticipated to have a starting price under Rs 1 lakh. This would further make it an unavoidable option for commuters on a tight budget looking for an affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional petrol-powered scooters.

    This action is being taken as Ola Electric maintains its leadership position as the nation's top seller of electric two-wheelers, having sold an astounding 17,579 units in the active month of June 2023.

    In contrast to its more opulently equipped brothers, the Ola S1X is projected to have a clean and simple appearance. This modest but purposeful cost-cutting measure is anticipated to help the S1X achieve its budget-friendly pricing without sacrificing quality or performance.

    The range of the Ola S1X is one of the crucial elements that will define its success. The Ola S1X should satisfy the needs of daily commuters with a commendable range of about 100 kilometres. In addition, the S1 Pro, which costs beginning at Rs. 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom), promises an astounding 181 km of range on a single full charge, while its brother, the S1 Air, has a certified range of 125 km.

    With the imminent release of the Ola S1X, riders on a tighter budget will be presented with an exciting decision. With the alluring option of owning an electric marvel for less than Rs 1 lakh, the electric revolution is drawing near to a significant tipping point.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
