Mahindra XUV 300 facelift to get panoramic sunroof? Here's what you can expect

Mahindra XUV300 facelift to debut panoramic sunroof, leading sub-4-meter SUV innovation. Revamped design, tech upgrades also anticipated.

Mahindra is getting ready to introduce the updated model of its well-liked XUV300 next year, and rumors say that it will include an impressive panoramic sunroof. With this amazing innovation, the XUV300 is set to lead its league and usher in a revolution in the compact SUV market. Various media reports claim that Mahindra's brilliant improvement would make the XUV300 the leader in this field and establish a new bar for luxury and design.

The Mahindra XUV300 facelift will see some other changes in addition to a panoramic sunroof. The interiors will also see some improvements, and the design will receive a fresh makeover. The SUV's front fascia, bumpers, and tail lamps will all be updated. A brand-new infotainment system with a larger touch-screen display and improved connectivity choices will be included with the redesigned XUV 300.

However, it is anticipated that the XUV300 facelift's engine configuration would resemble that of the base model. There are now two 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engines and one 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine available for this SUV. These powertrains have corresponding performance ratings of 110 hp/200 Nm, 131 hp/250 Nm, and 117 hp/300 Nm. Both a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox are available for all three engines. Mahindra is yet to specify whether the facelifted XUV300 would include a torque converter unit in place of the AMT.

