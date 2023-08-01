Meet 'Bijlee': Ola Electric introduces newest ‘paw-sitive’ addition to its company

Ola Electric, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer, has welcomed a new official team member. Meet "Bijlee," a dog whose name translates to "electricity". The photos of her official Ola Electric ID card, shared by Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal, have gone viral on Twitter.

'Bijlee,' the newest member of Ola Electric, was recently featured in some endearing images posted by Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal. Coincidentally, the name translates to "electricity," ingeniously complementing the brand of the business. The images that Aggarwal posted on the microblogging platform Twitter have now gone viral.

Bijlee's official Ola Electric ID card is also visible in the viral photos, which has generated discussion on social media. On the ID card, Bijlee's employment code is jokingly labelled as "440 V," making fun of the common voltage used in electrical systems. Her blood type is delightfully listed on her ID card as "PAW +ve," which is a sweet touch. The location of Ola Electric's Bengaluru office is also included, indicating that she is present at the Koramangala branch.

Also Read | 7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle

The ID card also says that Bijlee 'prefers Slack' as her method of contact with her human coworkers, which adds to the amusement. She may be reached at 'BA's office,' which is a reference to Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, and where she can be reached in an emergency.

Bijlee has won the hearts of Twitter users, who have showered her with love and made the post an immediate smash with over 1,400 likes in no time. As a result of her lightning-fast appearance at Ola Electric, one user even likened her to the well-known animated figure "Bolt" in the comments area.

Also Read | WATCH: Baba Ramdev drives Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover Defender 130 in Haridwar; video goes viral

Ola Electric recently launched the Ola S1 Air buying window. For those who have placed earlier reservations, the electric scooter is presently available for 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter will cost an extra 10,000 for those who are interested in it. The business said that the Ola S1 Air's launch pricing of 1.1 lakh rupees (ex-showroom) will be maintained till August 15.

Electric scooters like the Ather 450S and TVS iQube compete with the Ola S1 Air. It includes dual shock absorbers in the back and telescopic front forks, as well as drum brakes on both ends. The scooter now has a useful grab bar and a fresh coat of bright green paint.

Also Read | Charging an electric battery in Karnataka just got 18% costlier