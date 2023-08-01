Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet 'Bijlee': Ola Electric introduces newest ‘paw-sitive’ addition to its company

    Ola Electric, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer, has welcomed a new official team member. Meet "Bijlee," a dog whose name translates to "electricity". The photos of her official Ola Electric ID card, shared by Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal, have gone viral on Twitter.

    Meet Bijlee Ola Electric introduces newest paw sitive addition to its company gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    'Bijlee,' the newest member of Ola Electric, was recently featured in some endearing images posted by Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal. Coincidentally, the name translates to "electricity," ingeniously complementing the brand of the business. The images that Aggarwal posted on the microblogging platform Twitter have now gone viral.

    Bijlee's official Ola Electric ID card is also visible in the viral photos, which has generated discussion on social media. On the ID card, Bijlee's employment code is jokingly labelled as "440 V," making fun of the common voltage used in electrical systems. Her blood type is delightfully listed on her ID card as "PAW +ve," which is a sweet touch. The location of Ola Electric's Bengaluru office is also included, indicating that she is present at the Koramangala branch.

    Also Read | 7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle

    The ID card also says that Bijlee 'prefers Slack' as her method of contact with her human coworkers, which adds to the amusement. She may be reached at 'BA's office,' which is a reference to Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, and where she can be reached in an emergency.

    Bijlee has won the hearts of Twitter users, who have showered her with love and made the post an immediate smash with over 1,400 likes in no time. As a result of her lightning-fast appearance at Ola Electric, one user even likened her to the well-known animated figure "Bolt" in the comments area.

    Also Read | WATCH: Baba Ramdev drives Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover Defender 130 in Haridwar; video goes viral

    Ola Electric recently launched the Ola S1 Air buying window. For those who have placed earlier reservations, the electric scooter is presently available for 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter will cost an extra 10,000 for those who are interested in it. The business said that the Ola S1 Air's launch pricing of 1.1 lakh rupees (ex-showroom) will be maintained till August 15.

    Electric scooters like the Ather 450S and TVS iQube compete with the Ola S1 Air. It includes dual shock absorbers in the back and telescopic front forks, as well as drum brakes on both ends. The scooter now has a useful grab bar and a fresh coat of bright green paint.

    Also Read | Charging an electric battery in Karnataka just got 18% costlier

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle gcw eai

    7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle

    Onam 2023: Tata offers huge festival discounts of upto Rs 80000 on its car models in Kerala

    Onam 2023: Tata offers huge festival discounts of upto Rs 80000 on its car models in Kerala

    WATCH Baba Ramdev drives Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover Defender 130 in Haridwar; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Baba Ramdev drives Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover Defender 130 in Haridwar; video goes viral

    Charging an electric battery in Karnataka just got 18% costlier vkp

    Charging an electric battery in Karnataka just got 18% costlier

    Coming soon... Tesla factory in India; electric car prices to start at Rs 20 lakh - Report snt

    Coming soon... Tesla factory in India; electric car prices to start at Rs 20 lakh - Report

    Recent Stories

    Pawar Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    Pawar-Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh's character is male version of 'Poo'

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh's character is male version of 'Poo'

    Pani Puri to Samosa: 7 most popular street food in India MSW

    Pani Puri to Samosa: 7 most popular street food in India

    WATCH PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment' AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment'

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon