Uber shows Rs 6 fare for a ride in Bengaluru, Internet says, 'Everyone likes this bug'

Cabs and Taxis in Bengaluru are often criticised for the fares they charge for passengers, for short rides during peak hours. However, a recent tweet from a Bengaluru woman has left the Internet in splits, with the post on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) getting viral among the netizens.

An Uber ride for a woman in Bengaluru felt exceptionally cheap as the fare exhibited Rs 6 as per the post. Yes! It is true! A woman named Mahima Chandak (@mahima-chandak) shared a screenshot of the incident where her fare got reduced to Rs 6 from Rs 46 after she applied a promotional discount.



She posted the screenshot with the caption, 'This has to be a bug'. She booked the Uber before 10 am and the Auto seemed to be only 3 minutes away from her location. The tweet has gone viral with more than 37k views on Twitter.

The Twitterati reacted with one comment stating, “Why don’t I get bugs like this?”

Taxis in Bengaluru, ft Uber, Rapido and Ola are often trolled and criticised for their excessive fares in Bengaluru. To the contrary, this tweet has garnered the user's attention with people stating they also want to encash this kind of bug during their rides.



Another comment featured a similar incident, from Vinit (@MpVinit) who stated, “Funny thing. I noticed this bug yesterday and the price was zero. 34% discount. Needless to say, no driver accepted my ride.”

Peak Bengaluru moments always create a room for fun in the tech-hub with such incidents being reported every day. People are often overcharged for their rides and also get cancelled by the Auto-drivers. Meanwhile, if such kinds of bugs hit everyone, there is no doubt that everyone will start using Uber for their daily rides.