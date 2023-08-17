Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uber shows Rs 6 fare for a ride in Bengaluru, Internet says, 'Everyone likes this bug'

    A tweet by Mahima Chandak (@mahima-chandak) about an Uber ride in Bengaluru went viral, showing a fare drop from Rs 46 to Rs 6 due to a promotional discount. The post humorously questioned the anomaly. The incident attracted attention amidst criticisms of high taxi fares in the city. Netizens shared similar experiences and jokes, highlighting the unpredictability of Bengaluru's ride experiences.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    Cabs and Taxis in Bengaluru are often criticised for the fares they charge for passengers, for short rides during peak hours. However, a recent tweet from a Bengaluru woman has left the Internet in splits, with the post on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) getting viral among the netizens.

    An Uber ride for a woman in Bengaluru felt exceptionally cheap as the fare exhibited Rs 6 as per the post. Yes! It is true! A woman named Mahima Chandak (@mahima-chandak) shared a screenshot of the incident where her fare got reduced to Rs 6 from Rs 46 after she applied a promotional discount.

    How Bengaluru auto driver defied space-time continuum

    She posted the screenshot with the caption, 'This has to be a bug'. She booked the Uber before 10 am and the Auto seemed to be only 3 minutes away from her location. The tweet has gone viral with more than 37k views on Twitter.

    The Twitterati reacted with one comment stating, “Why don’t I get bugs like this?”

    Taxis in Bengaluru, ft Uber, Rapido and Ola are often trolled and criticised for their excessive fares in Bengaluru. To the contrary, this tweet has garnered the user's attention with people stating they also want to encash this kind of bug during their rides.

    'Auto driver charged extra Rs100 over the fare...' man shares OLA experience in Bengaluru

    Another comment featured a similar incident, from Vinit (@MpVinit) who stated, “Funny thing. I noticed this bug yesterday and the price was zero. 34% discount. Needless to say, no driver accepted my ride.”

    Peak Bengaluru moments always create a room for fun in the tech-hub with such incidents being reported every day. People are often overcharged for their rides and also get cancelled by the Auto-drivers. Meanwhile, if such kinds of bugs hit everyone, there is no doubt that everyone will start using Uber for their daily rides.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 4:16 PM IST
