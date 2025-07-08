Odysse Electric Racer Neo Scooter: Odysse has launched the impressive Racer Neo scooter at a budget-friendly price. With graphene and lithium-ion battery options, this scooter offers a range of up to 115 km.

Odysse Racer Neo Scooter: The demand for electric scooters has significantly increased in the Indian market. In response, Odysse has launched the impressive Racer Neo scooter. This is a low-speed segment scooter. The company has manufactured this two-wheeler keeping in mind those who prefer good quality at a low budget. This Racer Neo scooter is a top-class model of the Racer scooter. Its features and battery pack are tremendous. Let's learn about its complete features.

Odysse Racer Neo Scooter Battery and Range

Odysse has equipped the Racer Neo Scooter with two types of batteries. The first is a graphene battery, which comes with (60V, 32AH/45AH). Once fully charged, it can easily run up to 115 kilometers. The second battery is lithium-ion, which comes with (62V, 21AH). It also offers excellent range. In addition, it has a 250W motor.

Odysse Racer Neo Scooter Features

The Odysse Racer Neo Scooter is also superb in terms of features. The company has made it completely modern and smart. It will give you a comfortable ride. It features an LED digital meter, repair mode, USB charging port, keyless (start/stop), reverse and parking mode, boot space, and cruise control. This scooter can be the best choice for working professionals.

Odysse Racer Neo Scooter Specifications

The company has given this magnificent Odysse Racer Neo scooter a modern touch. In every aspect, it can be a good option for budget buyers. Let's see its specifications.

Top Speed 25 km/h

Range 90-115 km/C

Battery Graphene (60v, 32AH/45AH), Lithium-ion (60V, 24AH)

Charging Time 4 to 8 hours

Odysse Racer Neo Scooter Price Less Than iPhone 16

Currently, the Odysse Racer Neo Scooter is available in two models in the market. The company has priced the first model at Rs 52,000 (ex-showroom), while the second model is priced at Rs 63,000 (ex-showroom). You can get an iPhone 16 (128 GB, 5G) at a higher price than this scooter, which starts at Rs 73,000.

Odysse Racer Neo Scooter Colour

You will find colour options in grey, red, white, green, and cyan. You can select any color according to your preference. This scooter model will be available at over 150 dealerships and online platforms in Odysse India.