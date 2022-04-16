Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mercedes-Benz vision EQXX electric car covers 1,000 km in a single charge

    Mercedes debuted its Vision EQXX prototype in January, touting a 1,000-kilometer range and a battery half the size of its flagship EQS model, and promised that some of the car's components will find their way into series vehicles in 2-3 years.

    Mercedes Benz vision EQXX electric car covers 1000 km in a single charge gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 16, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    Mercedes-Benz plans to develop electric cars that use as little as 10 kilowatt-hours of energy every 100 km (62 miles), according to the company's chief technology officer (CTO), which is one-third more efficient than the current average for electric vehicles. CTO Markus Schaefer said the efficient design was critical to maximising an electric car's range as the manufacturer hailed the successful test drive of its EQXX prototype vehicle over more than 1,000 km from Sindelfingen in Germany to the Cote d'Azur on a single charge.

    "First, we optimise efficiency, and then we can see how many battery modules we put in the car," Schaefer said at a media roundtable, adding that consumers should be able to choose the quantity of the battery they want based on the size of the automobile.

    Carmakers ranging from Mercedes-Benz to Tesla to China's Nio are competing to build longer-range vehicles that alleviate consumer concerns about the absence of ubiquitous charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

    Mercedes debuted its Vision EQXX prototype in January, touting a 1,000-kilometer range and a battery half the size of its flagship EQS model, and promised that some of the car's components will find their way into series vehicles in 2-3 years.

    According to Mercedes-Benz, the car used 8.7 kilowatt hours of energy per 100 km on its 11-and-a-half hour travel to France, which is about twice as efficient as Mercedes vehicles on the market and Tesla's longest-range vehicle, the Model S 60.

    Also Read | Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched; know specifications, price, more

    According to automobile comparison website carwow, Mercedes' EQS has the greatest range on the market as of yet, with 768 km, followed by Tesla's Model S Long Range, which has a range of up to 652 km.

    "There will be a further climb for some time before a dip, which will come once charging infrastructure is as widely available as gas stations," Schaefer said, declining to say what range Mercedes was aiming for in future models.

    Also Read | Mercedes-Benz C-Class to launch on May 10 in India; know booking amount, features and more

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brand new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India now, know price, specification and features here

    Brand new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India now, know price, specification and features

    Volkswagen Virtus compact Sedan to launch on June 9 in India gcw

    Volkswagen Virtus compact Sedan to launch on June 9 in India

    Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited edition scooters All you need to know gcw

    Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooters; All you need to know

    Hyundai Creta i20 score 3 out of 5 stars in crash test safety rating Watch video gcw

    Hyundai Creta, i20 score 3 out of 5 stars in crash test safety rating; Watch video

    Maruti Suzuki offers discounts of up to Rs 31,000 on these cars-dnm

    Maruti Suzuki offers discounts of up to Rs 31,000 on these cars

    Recent Stories

    Muslim man s house on fire in Agra by mob over relationship with Hindu woman gcw

    Muslim man's house on fire in Agra by mob over relationship with Hindu woman

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy complains of broken rackets; Hyderabad Airport blames CISF-ayh

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy complains of broken rackets; Hyderabad Airport blames CISF

    Meditation to exercise 5 ways to increase your concentration skills gcw

    Meditation to exercise: 5 ways to increase your concentration skills

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy gcw

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video) RBA

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video)

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon