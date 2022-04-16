Mercedes-Benz vision EQXX electric car covers 1,000 km in a single charge

Mercedes debuted its Vision EQXX prototype in January, touting a 1,000-kilometer range and a battery half the size of its flagship EQS model, and promised that some of the car's components will find their way into series vehicles in 2-3 years.

Mercedes-Benz plans to develop electric cars that use as little as 10 kilowatt-hours of energy every 100 km (62 miles), according to the company's chief technology officer (CTO), which is one-third more efficient than the current average for electric vehicles. CTO Markus Schaefer said the efficient design was critical to maximising an electric car's range as the manufacturer hailed the successful test drive of its EQXX prototype vehicle over more than 1,000 km from Sindelfingen in Germany to the Cote d'Azur on a single charge.

"First, we optimise efficiency, and then we can see how many battery modules we put in the car," Schaefer said at a media roundtable, adding that consumers should be able to choose the quantity of the battery they want based on the size of the automobile.

Carmakers ranging from Mercedes-Benz to Tesla to China's Nio are competing to build longer-range vehicles that alleviate consumer concerns about the absence of ubiquitous charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the car used 8.7 kilowatt hours of energy per 100 km on its 11-and-a-half hour travel to France, which is about twice as efficient as Mercedes vehicles on the market and Tesla's longest-range vehicle, the Model S 60.

According to automobile comparison website carwow, Mercedes' EQS has the greatest range on the market as of yet, with 768 km, followed by Tesla's Model S Long Range, which has a range of up to 652 km.

"There will be a further climb for some time before a dip, which will come once charging infrastructure is as widely available as gas stations," Schaefer said, declining to say what range Mercedes was aiming for in future models.

