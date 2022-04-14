Mercedes-Benz C-Class to launch on May 10 in India; know booking amount, features and more
It will be the fourth-generation model of the sedan that was initially introduced in February last year, and it is set to be released on May 10th.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the best-selling cars in the German automaker's lineup, particularly in India, where the firm has sold over 37,000 units of the sedan. However, with increased competition from the likes of the new Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, C-Class sales in the nation have taken a knock.
Nonetheless, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is now available for reservation in India for a pittance of 50,000 rupees. The new C-Class, on the other hand, may presently be pre-ordered by existing Mercedes-Benz owners until April 30, 2022, with additional consumers able to book it beginning May 1, 2022.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class differs drastically from the present model and incorporates some design cues from the current-generation S-Class. It will have a larger radiator grille, slimmer LED headlights with LED DRLs (similar to the S-Class), and sleek, split taillights. The car will also feature a 25-millimeter-longer wheelbase for more inside room.
The cabin of the new C-Class will be influenced by the interior of the flagship S-Class and will have a huge portrait-style 11.9-inch touchscreen with the second-generation MBUX system. In addition, the sedan will include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, fewer physical buttons on the centre console, automated air conditioning, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and other features.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 will be available in three models - C200, C220d, and C300d - and will most likely be sold with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines mated to a nine-speed automated transmission. The petrol engine will also be outfitted with a 48V mild-hybrid system for torque assistance.