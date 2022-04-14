Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class to launch on May 10 in India; know booking amount, features and more

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    It will be the fourth-generation model of the sedan that was initially introduced in February last year, and it is set to be released on May 10th. 

    The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the best-selling cars in the German automaker's lineup, particularly in India, where the firm has sold over 37,000 units of the sedan. However, with increased competition from the likes of the new Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, C-Class sales in the nation have taken a knock.

    It will be the fourth-generation model of the sedan that was initially introduced in February last year, and it is set to be released on May 10th. 

    Nonetheless, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is now available for reservation in India for a pittance of 50,000 rupees. The new C-Class, on the other hand, may presently be pre-ordered by existing Mercedes-Benz owners until April 30, 2022, with additional consumers able to book it beginning May 1, 2022.

    The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class differs drastically from the present model and incorporates some design cues from the current-generation S-Class. It will have a larger radiator grille, slimmer LED headlights with LED DRLs (similar to the S-Class), and sleek, split taillights. The car will also feature a 25-millimeter-longer wheelbase for more inside room.

    The cabin of the new C-Class will be influenced by the interior of the flagship S-Class and will have a huge portrait-style 11.9-inch touchscreen with the second-generation MBUX system. In addition, the sedan will include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, fewer physical buttons on the centre console, automated air conditioning, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and other features.

    The Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 will be available in three models - C200, C220d, and C300d - and will most likely be sold with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines mated to a nine-speed automated transmission. The petrol engine will also be outfitted with a 48V mild-hybrid system for torque assistance.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Volkswagen Virtus compact Sedan to launch on June 9 in India gcw

    Volkswagen Virtus compact Sedan to launch on June 9 in India

    Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited edition scooters All you need to know gcw

    Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooters; All you need to know

    Hyundai Creta i20 score 3 out of 5 stars in crash test safety rating Watch video gcw

    Hyundai Creta, i20 score 3 out of 5 stars in crash test safety rating; Watch video

    Maruti Suzuki offers discounts of up to Rs 31,000 on these cars-dnm

    Maruti Suzuki offers discounts of up to Rs 31,000 on these cars

    BMW i4 electric sedan to make its India debut on April 28 gcw

    BMW i4 electric sedan to make its India debut on April 28

    Recent Stories

    Kanyakumari conversion attempt: Teaches suspended based on sixth grader's complaint

    Kanyakumari conversion attempt: Teaches suspended based on sixth grader's complaint

    football Barcelona boss Xavi lauds 'great' Lewandowski; remains mum on potential transfer snt

    Barcelona boss Xavi lauds 'great' Lewandowski; remains mum on potential transfer

    Wasnt dangerous when I was in power will be now says former PM Imran Khan gcw

    'Wasn't dangerous when I was in power, will be now,' says former PM Imran Khan

    After Vijay's Beast, now Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers and more RBA

    After Vijay's Beast, now Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers and more

    Boss is trolling the Bully Social media hails Jaishankar for slamming US over human rights gcw

    'Boss is trolling the Bully': Social media hails Jaishankar for slamming US over human rights

    Recent Videos

    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon