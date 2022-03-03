Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched; know specifications, price, more

    First Published Mar 3, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine was unveiled today for Rs. 2.5 crore for the S580 variation and Rs. 3.2 crore for the Maybach S-Class S680. Here's all about it.

    Mercedes-Benz debuted 13 new automobiles in India last year, helping it maintain its lead in its premium car market. However, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine was unveiled today for Rs. 2.5 crore for the S580 variation and Rs. 3.2 crore for the Maybach S-Class S680.

    The S580 was made domestically, whilst the S680 arrived via the CBU (completely built-up) route, thus the price disparity between the two. It is the company's flagship sedan, and it was worldwide unveiled in November 2020.

    The new Maybach S-Class Limousine is based on the current generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, however, it has a 180 mm longer wheelbase than the ordinary S-Class for a more comfortable back seat experience.

    The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine is based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Still, it features Maybach-specific features such as a different radiator grille with vertical chrome pinstripes, mesh-type air intakes, a new alloy wheel design. The Maybach S-Class features the same interior layout as the normal S-Class, but clients may pick between more sumptuous cabin materials, such as Nappa leather.

    Also Read | Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; know price, features, more

    In addition to these features, the Maybach S-Class Limousine has a unique chauffeur package that folds the front seats by an additional 23 degrees for improved back legroom, and the executive rear seats may be reclined by a different 43 degrees. Aside from that, buyers may pick from a variety of accoutrements, such as unique champagne flutes and a mini-fridge inside the cabin.

    The Maybach S-Class also has a one-of-a-kind Urban Guard protection plus security programme that alerts the owner in the event of vehicle theft or break-in and can assist in the recovery of a stolen Maybach S-Class.

    The Maybach sedan now includes all of the features found in the S-Class, such as the 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, head-up display with augmented reality, rear entertainment system with two 11.6-inch screens. It has climate-controlled seats with ten different massage programmes, a panoramic sunroof, Active Noise Cancellation, gesture-control to close the rear doors, 4D Burmester surround sound system, among many others.

    Also Read | Maserati MC20 sports car to launch in India in Q3 2022

    The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S580 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 turbo petrol engine producing 496 horsepower and 700 Nm of peak torque. With the 4Matic all-wheel-drive technology, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. The Maybach S-Class S680, on the other hand, is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 twin-turbo petrol engine producing 603 horsepower and 900 Nm of peak torque.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Skoda Slavia 1 dot 5 TSI launched in India know price features more gcw

    Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; know price, features, more

    Tesla offers free electric vehicle charging to people fleeing Ukraine gcw

    Tesla offers free electric vehicle charging to people fleeing Ukraine

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders of new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders for new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Hyundai expecting vehicle production to rebound in 2022 as chip supply improves gcw

    Hyundai expecting vehicle production to rebound in 2022 as chip supply improves

    2022 Audi Q7 to launch on February 3 company announces commencement of bookings gcw

    2022 Audi Q7 to launch on February 3, company announces commencement of bookings

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai court extends ED custody of Nawab Malik till March 7-dnm

    Mumbai court extends ED custody of Nawab Malik till March 7

    Prabhas to Suriya to Allu Arjun: 5 South actors who can play James Bond RCB

    Prabhas to Suriya to Allu Arjun: 5 South actors who can play James Bond

    Winter Paralympics 2022: Athletes from Russia, Belarus banned from competing-ayh

    Winter Paralympics 2022: Athletes from Russia, Belarus banned from competing

    Ukraine war India at risk of US sanctions on Russian S-400 deal

    UN snub on Ukraine: India at risk of US sanctions on Russian S-400 deal

    Take cue from Nushrratt Bharuccha look for your Sunday brunch outfit drb

    Take cue from Nushrratt Bharuccha’s look for your Sunday brunch outfit

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala Blasters scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai City-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    Video Icon