Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched; know specifications, price, more

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine was unveiled today for Rs. 2.5 crore for the S580 variation and Rs. 3.2 crore for the Maybach S-Class S680. Here's all about it.

Mercedes-Benz debuted 13 new automobiles in India last year, helping it maintain its lead in its premium car market. However, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine was unveiled today for Rs. 2.5 crore for the S580 variation and Rs. 3.2 crore for the Maybach S-Class S680. The S580 was made domestically, whilst the S680 arrived via the CBU (completely built-up) route, thus the price disparity between the two. It is the company's flagship sedan, and it was worldwide unveiled in November 2020.

The new Maybach S-Class Limousine is based on the current generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, however, it has a 180 mm longer wheelbase than the ordinary S-Class for a more comfortable back seat experience. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine is based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Still, it features Maybach-specific features such as a different radiator grille with vertical chrome pinstripes, mesh-type air intakes, a new alloy wheel design. The Maybach S-Class features the same interior layout as the normal S-Class, but clients may pick between more sumptuous cabin materials, such as Nappa leather.

In addition to these features, the Maybach S-Class Limousine has a unique chauffeur package that folds the front seats by an additional 23 degrees for improved back legroom, and the executive rear seats may be reclined by a different 43 degrees. Aside from that, buyers may pick from a variety of accoutrements, such as unique champagne flutes and a mini-fridge inside the cabin. The Maybach S-Class also has a one-of-a-kind Urban Guard protection plus security programme that alerts the owner in the event of vehicle theft or break-in and can assist in the recovery of a stolen Maybach S-Class.

The Maybach sedan now includes all of the features found in the S-Class, such as the 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, head-up display with augmented reality, rear entertainment system with two 11.6-inch screens. It has climate-controlled seats with ten different massage programmes, a panoramic sunroof, Active Noise Cancellation, gesture-control to close the rear doors, 4D Burmester surround sound system, among many others.