Mahindra & Mahindra will launch three new vehicles by June 2027. The upcoming lineup includes the Mahindra Vision S, BE 07 electric SUV, and Scorpio pickup. Let's look at the features and designs of these new vehicles.

Mahindra & Mahindra is getting ready for a massive push in the Indian auto market. The company confirmed it will launch three new vehicles by June 2027. While official names are not out yet, reports say the lineup will include the Mahindra Vision S, the BE 07 electric SUV, and the Scorpio lifestyle pickup truck. All three vehicles are currently in the testing phase. Spy cameras have caught their test mules on multiple occasions. Let's look at the design, features, and other details of these three upcoming models.

Mahindra Vision S: A new SUV joins the Scorpio family

Mahindra's new SUV is the production version of the Vision S concept, first shown in 2025. It will be a tough sub-4-meter SUV. Reports suggest the vehicle will enter the market as part of the Scorpio family.

The production version will likely retain most of the concept model's design. The main attractions will include a tall body design, a boxy shape, Mahindra's signature grille with horizontal slats, LED headlamps, and a sporty bumper. Test spy shots also show ORVM cameras for a 360-degree camera system, wheel arches, side footsteps, flush door handles, a panoramic sunroof, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Inside, expect a curved dual-display system, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a digital instrument cluster. It might also get dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS. The Vision S will be the first vehicle built on Mahindra's new NU_IQ platform. This platform supports petrol, diesel, electric, and hybrid powertrain options.

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Mahindra BE 07: Expecting over 650 km range

The BE 07 is the latest model joining Mahindra's BE electric SUV lineup. We expect the production version to hit the market in the first half of 2027. Its main rivals will be the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, Tata Harrier EV, and the upcoming Tata Safari EV. The expected starting price is around Rs 25 lakh. It might get multiple battery options like 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 75 kWh. Expect a driving range of over 650 km on a single charge.

Built on Mahindra's INGLO platform, the BE 07 will share design cues with the BE 06. Expected features include a closed-off grille, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, large alloy wheels, flush door handles, and C-shaped LED taillamps. The vehicle will also pack a three-screen dashboard, Harman Kardon premium audio system, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

Scorpio Lifestyle Pickup: A tough ride for adventure trips

Mahindra revealed the production version of the Scorpio lifestyle pickup truck in August 2026. Based on the Scorpio-N, this vehicle targets adventure lovers and those looking for a lifestyle vehicle. The front features a large chrome grille, rectangular LED headlamps, a sporty bumper, and LED fog lamps with black surrounds.

It gets a unique look with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a dual-cabin setup, a fender-mounted snorkel, LED taillamps, a tough rear bumper, and 'Mahindra' embossing on the tailgate. Inside, expect a large portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system, a new four-spoke steering wheel, and a center console with aluminum inserts.

It might also get wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, a digital driver display, ventilated seats, a premium audio system, Level 2 ADAS, a 540-degree camera, and six airbags. With these three models hitting the market by June 2027, Mahindra aims to strengthen its presence in the SUV, electric vehicle, and lifestyle pickup segments.