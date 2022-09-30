Made in India Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 with over 800 km range launched with Rs 1.55 cr price tag

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.55 crore and it is the first electric vehicle made by the German automaker to be assembled in India. The EQS 580 will be available in five colour variants and two interior upholstery options, as well as rear-wheel steering, but only for the first 500 clients.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled their latest electric vehicle in India, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, for Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 boasts the longest range of any electric car in India, with a stated range of 857 km per charge. The vehicle is positioned beneath the recently introduced Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 S, a wholly imported car designed to be a sportier offering.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is Rs 90 lakh less expensive than the AMG model. It even undercuts Mercedes-existing Benz's combustion engine-powered premium car, the S-Class, by Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, India is the only country other than Germany that assembles the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580.

The reason for this massive range is that the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is also the most aerodynamic automobile in the world, according to the firm. Power is sent to electric motors on each axle. The EQS 580 boasts a total power output of 523 horsepower and a huge 855 Nm of torque, allowing it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and up to 210 km/h.

Furthermore, the automobile enables charging speeds of up to 200 kW, if you can find a charger with that capability. In terms of features, the 'Hyperscreen' that it includes has to be the standout.

It is effectively three displays merged on the dash in a single glass panel, giving it the appearance of having one of the world's largest infotainment systems. The Hyperscreen's infotainment area is a 17.7-inch device in the centre, flanked by 12.3-inch panels on either side for the driver and front passenger.

3D maps, massaging seats for front passengers, a tablet for back passengers, an air filter, and a heads-up display are among the other amenities. The EQS 580 is also quite safe, with nine airbags, an auto emergency stop system, lane-change and lane-keep assist, and a complete 5-star Euro NCAP crash test safety certification.

The EQS 580 will be available in five colour variants and two interior upholstery options, as well as rear-wheel steering, but only for the first 500 clients. In India, it competes with the Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT.