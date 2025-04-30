Safety is a top priority for Indian car buyers. This article highlights five cars under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) that offer six airbags as a standard feature, along with other safety technologies.

In India, many customers prioritize cars with good crash-test scores and cutting-edge safety features since safety has become one of their top priorities. Car makers and safety organizations are supporting this trend, which has led to a heavy emphasis on systems that protect occupants and prevent accidents.

The significance of vehicle safety is becoming more and more apparent to modern automobile consumers. Safety features like airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and hill-hold aid are expected even by those searching for very inexpensive vehicles. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have added cutting-edge safety measures to their vehicles throughout time. Additionally beneficial has been the implementation of the Bharat New Car Assessment Program, or Bharat NCAP.

We are aware that one of the industry's main volume drivers is the space priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are five possibilities to think about if you're looking for a car that has six airbags as standard and is under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter

The Exter, Hyundai's entry-level SUV, is equipped with six airbags by default. Six airbags are standard on Hyundai's complete lineup, making it the first OEM in India to do so. Nevertheless, neither the Bharat NCAP nor the Global NCAP have tested the Exter. The ex-showroom price range is between Rs 6,20,700 and Rs 10,50,700.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

In 2024, Maruti Suzuki India, the biggest automobile manufacturer in the nation, unveiled the fourth-generation Swift. The Swift, which is now priced between Rs 6,49,000 and Rs 9,64,499 (ex-showroom), is equipped with six airbags as standard. Additional standard safety features include hill-hold assist, ESC, ABS with EBD, and three-point seatbelts.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Last year, Maruti unveiled the fourth-generation Dzire in addition to the Swift. Although the Dzire comes with six airbags as standard, the entry-level model also has ESC, ABS with EBD, braking assist, hill hold assist, three-point seatbelts for all seats, and a rear defogger. Additionally, 45% of its construction is composed of high-tensile steel. The only Maruti vehicle to receive a 5-star Global NCAP safety certification is the Dzire. Its ex-showroom pricing ranges from Rs 6,83,999 to Rs 10,19,001.

Kia Syros

The Kia Syros, which starts at Rs 9,49,900 and goes up to Rs 17,80,000 (ex-showroom), is one of the most sophisticated small SUVs in India. Bharat NCAP just awarded it a 5-star safety rating.

Six airbags, a highline tire pressure monitor, ABS with EBD, ESC, brakeforce assist system, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist, emergency stop signal, front and rear parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts with reminders, ISOFIX, and front passenger airbag on/off switch and indicator are all included in the Kia Syros's base model.

Tata Curvv

Tata Motors is renowned for producing extremely safe automobiles, and practically every model it sells has done well in crash tests. According to Bharat NCAP, the Tata Curvv has a five-star safety rating. It comes equipped with ESC and six airbags, among other safety measures.

With a basic price of Rs 9,99,990 (ex-showroom), the Tata Curvv is the most reasonably priced mid-size SUV in India.