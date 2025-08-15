The 2025 Tata Punch EV in India receives two new trims with fresh color options and fast charging. The long-range version now charges from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes and gains a 90 km range boost in just 15 minutes using a 50kW or higher DC charger.

2025 Tata Punch EV has arrived in India with two significant updates. The popular electric compact SUV has received two new trims and now boasts new color options and fast charging. These changes cater to customers seeking both style and functionality. Let's delve into the details.

The Tata Punch EV now offers two new paint shades: Supernova Copper and Pure Grey, adding a bold and premium touch. Combined with the existing options, these colors provide customers with a wider range of choices. The long-range version of the Punch EV now features a new fast charging capability.

This electric vehicle can charge from 10% to 80% in just 40 minutes. It gains a 90 km range boost in only 15 minutes from a 50kW or higher-rated DC fast charger. This update is available exclusively on the long-range variant with the 35kWh battery.

No other changes have been made to the 2025 Tata Punch EV. The electric compact SUV continues to be offered with two battery options: 25kWh and 35kWh, providing MIDC ranges of 315 km and 421 km, respectively. Both versions feature a single electric motor, delivering a smooth and silent driving experience.

The new colors enhance the Punch EV's stylish appeal, while the fast charging update makes long journeys more convenient. If you're looking for a compact, stylish, and practical EV, the Punch EV could be the perfect package.

In terms of features, the Punch EV offers a 10.25-inch dual-screen configuration (one for infotainment and one for instrumentation) that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also includes automatic air conditioning with rear vents, an air purifier, a six-speaker audio system with two tweeters, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a single-panel sunroof. Safety features include six airbags (standard), a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Blind Spot View Monitor, Hill Hold Assist, and Hill Descent Control are also included.