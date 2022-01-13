  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Working through lot of challenges,' says CEO Elon Musk on Tesla's launch in India

    Tesla has pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to reduce import duties on electric vehicles before entering the market in July 2021, according to four sources, ramping up demands met with opposition from several Indian automakers.
     

    CEO Elon Musk on Teslas launch in India says working through lot of challenges gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 10:49 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently has stated that the Electric vehicle manufacturer has a "lot of hurdles" in launching its vehicle in India. The business is collaborating with the Indian government on the matter. "We're still dealing with a lot of issues with the administration," Musk posted a tweet. He was responding to Pranay Pathole on Twitter, who asked, "Yo @elonmusk, any additional information on when Tesla's would launch in India?" They're very significant and should be in every country on the planet!"

    Tesla has pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to reduce import duties on electric vehicles before entering the market in July 2021, according to four sources, ramping up demands met with opposition from several Indian automakers.

    Tesla plans to start selling imported vehicles in India this year, but the country's tariffs are among the highest in the world. Several local players objected to its request for tax reduction, claiming that such a move would discourage investment in domestic manufacturing. The government will soon judge on Tesla's petition for a duty decrease in India as a prelude to launching locally and establishing manufacturing operations in the nation.

    Musk had previously expressed worries about introducing EVs in India due to hefty import taxes. Musk is hoping for a 'temporary tariff reduction for electric vehicles,' as Tesla press hard for lower taxes before launching any automobiles in India.

    Also Read | CEO Elon Musk says Tesla raising price of its 'full self-driving car' to $12,000 in US

    Musk has stated that Tesla intends to debut its vehicles in India shortly, but Indian 'import tariffs are by far the highest in the world of any significant country!' He also stated that a Tesla "factory in India is highly probable," but only if the company's imported automobiles first flourish in the nation. Elon Musk has been talking about entering India for a few years, but it is conditional on concessions.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 10:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift launched in India All you need to know about it gcw

    2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift launched in India; All you need to know about it

    Audi India announces commencement of bookings for new generation Q7 gcw

    Audi India announces commencement of bookings for new generation Q7

    7 seater SUV Jeep Meridian likely to launch in mid 2022 read details gcw

    7-seater SUV Jeep Meridian likely to launch in mid-2022; Read details

    Rolls Royce car sales hits record in 2021 highest in 117 year history gcw

    Rolls-Royce car sales hits record in 2021, highest in 117-year history

    CEO Elon Musk says Tesla raising price of its full self driving car to USD 12000 in US gcw

    CEO Elon Musk says Tesla raising price of its 'full self-driving car' to $12,000 in US

    Recent Stories

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the style couple RCB

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the stylish couple

    22 year old woman crushed to death by own car after it rolled back on driveway gcw

    22-year-old woman crushed to death by own car after it rolled back on driveway

    India reports 247417 fresh COVID cases positivity rate touches 13 per cent Omicron tally stands at 5488 gcw

    India reports 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases, positivity rate touches 13%; Omicron tally stands at 5,488

    Here how Jacqueline Fernandez is healing after her private pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral RCB

    Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez is healing after her private pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral

    Exclusive Part II: New ISRO chairman S Somanath on the two major launches in 2022

    Exclusive Part II: New ISRO chief on the 2 major launches this year

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon