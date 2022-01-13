‘Working through lot of challenges,' says CEO Elon Musk on Tesla's launch in India

Tesla has pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to reduce import duties on electric vehicles before entering the market in July 2021, according to four sources, ramping up demands met with opposition from several Indian automakers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently has stated that the Electric vehicle manufacturer has a "lot of hurdles" in launching its vehicle in India. The business is collaborating with the Indian government on the matter. "We're still dealing with a lot of issues with the administration," Musk posted a tweet. He was responding to Pranay Pathole on Twitter, who asked, "Yo @elonmusk, any additional information on when Tesla's would launch in India?" They're very significant and should be in every country on the planet!"

Tesla plans to start selling imported vehicles in India this year, but the country's tariffs are among the highest in the world. Several local players objected to its request for tax reduction, claiming that such a move would discourage investment in domestic manufacturing. The government will soon judge on Tesla's petition for a duty decrease in India as a prelude to launching locally and establishing manufacturing operations in the nation.

Musk had previously expressed worries about introducing EVs in India due to hefty import taxes. Musk is hoping for a 'temporary tariff reduction for electric vehicles,' as Tesla press hard for lower taxes before launching any automobiles in India.

Musk has stated that Tesla intends to debut its vehicles in India shortly, but Indian 'import tariffs are by far the highest in the world of any significant country!' He also stated that a Tesla "factory in India is highly probable," but only if the company's imported automobiles first flourish in the nation. Elon Musk has been talking about entering India for a few years, but it is conditional on concessions.