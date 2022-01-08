CEO Elon Musk says Tesla raising price of its 'full self-driving car' to $12,000 in US

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software will now cost $12,000. Musk stated in a tweet that the increased pricing, which is a $2,000 increase, will go into effect on January 17. "Tesla FSD pricing rises to $12k on January 17... Only in the United States," he wrote in a post. "The price of FSD will rise as we get closer to the publishing of the FSD production code," Musk said.

For FSD software, Tesla charges a monthly membership fee of $199. Tesla began beta testing FSD in October 2020, with a price tag of $8,000. The price was eventually raised to $10,000. Tesla vehicles are not entirely autonomous as a result of the software.

Tesla FSD Beta allows Tesla vehicles to practically drive themselves on highways and city streets by just inputting a location into the navigation system; nonetheless, it is still classified as a level 2 driver aid technology because it requires driver supervision at all times. According to the study, the driver is still accountable for the car and must have their hands on the steering wheel, ready to take control.

Due to crash alarms and other difficulties, Tesla temporarily withheld the newest version of its FSD beta software in October last year, less than a day after it was released. Musk stated in a tweet that the reversal was due to "some difficulties." "With 10.3 version, because of certain difficulties with 10.3, we're temporarily reverting to 10.2," he added. Musk then indicated that Tesla's FSD Beta 10.4 upgrade would be released soon.

