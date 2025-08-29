British automaker Lanzante Limited unveiled the 95-59 hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025. The 850 horsepower vehicle, designed by Paul Howse, pays tribute to Lanzante's 1995 Le Mans victory and features a unique Ganesha-inspired logo.

British automaker Lanzante Limited made history at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 by revealing its first hypercar to bear the company's brand. The vehicle, known as the 95-59, is as much about performance as it is about heritage and design. It's interesting to note that it has a logo with images and videos of Lord Ganesha that are now trending on social media. Known more for custom conversions and restorations than for mass manufacture, Lanzante has a long history of enabling race vehicles to be used on public roads. The 95-59 honours Lanzante's renowned 1995 Le Mans win with the McLaren F1 GTR while showcasing that skill.

The McLaren P1's stylist, Paul Howse, created the hypercar, which has a three-seat central driving position. The 850 horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine is housed in a lightweight carbon fibre shell. The F-22 fighter jet is said to have served as inspiration for the Lanzante 95-59's aerodynamic design and central exhaust.

There are no inside photos yet, but a glass roof offers light and controls are positioned on the roof pod like a jet. The 95-59 will only be produced in 59 pieces, making it an extremely rare collector's item. The Ganesha-inspired crest, which represents knowledge, wealth, and fresh starts, is shown on every vehicle. As previously stated, just 59 vehicles would be produced, with starting pricing of around €1.38 million.