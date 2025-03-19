user
Triple Rajyoga in March 2025: Capricorn, Taurus & Libra to gain from rare Rajyoga

The rare occurrence of three Rajyogas in March—Shukraditya, Budhaditya, and Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog—can bring financial success and prosperity to Capricorn, Taurus, and Libra. Find out how these astrological events will impact your life.

Published: Mar 19, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

According to Vedic astrology, planetary transits create auspicious yogas and rajyogas, influencing individuals, nations, and the world. In March, three significant Rajyogas are forming:
 

  • Shukraditya Rajyog (Sun-Venus)
  • Budhaditya Rajyog (Sun-Mercury)
  • Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog (Venus-Mercury)


This rare astrological event is occurring after 500 years and is expected to bring sudden financial gains and prosperity for some zodiac signs.

Zodiac Signs Benefiting from the Three Rajyogas

Capricorn: These Rajyogas can bring unexpected financial gains. You may receive new responsibilities at work and see career growth. Opportunities in government or administrative fields may arise. Businesspersons may experience financial success, making this a favorable time to start new projects. Your reputation will also improve at a social level.
Taurus: This period enhances your personality and strengthens family relationships. Career progress is likely, along with financial stability and income from new sources. Job seekers may receive major benefits, and investment decisions will prove profitable. You will also be successful in accumulating savings and maintaining good health.
Libra: These Rajyogas open up new income opportunities. Businesspersons may see significant gains and success in new projects. Work-related travel could prove beneficial. Stuck payments may be recovered, and financial deals related to property or vehicles may be finalized smoothly.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice.

 

