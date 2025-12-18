9 Powerful Remedies for a Successful and Prosperous New Year 2026
For New Year 2026, chanting Ganesha and Dhanvantari mantras offers simple remedies to improve health, finances and luck. These nine practices aim to bring prosperity, wellbeing and positive change in the year ahead.
New dreams for the new year
Just a few days left for the new year. New dreams are budding. If you want to work hard for prosperity and success in 2026, you must follow these nine powerful mantras.
The first and foremost mantra
To progress in life, make it a habit to wake up before sunrise. Waking up early and purifying your body and mind helps you reach goals and grab opportunities.
Sun worship
In Sanatana Dharma, the sun is the god of luck. Worshiping the rising sun daily improves both luck and health. Offering water to the Sun God is considered very auspicious.
Worship of Vinayaka
Ganesha is the remover of obstacles. To succeed without hurdles, worship him daily. Chanting 'Shri Ganeshay Namah' removes all flaws and problems in your path.
Away from disease
If you're battling a long-term illness, chant the Dhanvantari mantra daily. 'Om Namo Bhagavate Dhanvantaraya...' will help you get a healthy body and mind all year.
Cleanliness of home and mind
Goddess Lakshmi resides where there is cleanliness. To fill your home with wealth, clean it regularly, especially the main entrance before sunrise. Sprinkle turmeric water.
Freedom from debt
To get rid of debt, repay installments on Tuesdays and avoid taking new loans on this day. According to Hindu belief, chanting the Rinamochana Mangala Stotra helps clear debts fast.
Negative energy
To keep negative energy away from your home, perform a havan (fire ritual) on new moon (Amavasya) and full moon (Purnima) days. This will fill your home with positivity.
Complete success
For complete success in the new year, the blessings of gurus and elders are crucial. Never neglect them; treat them with respect and keep them happy to receive their blessings.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice.
