Astrology Alert: Rahu-Ketu shift may bring trouble for these 4 zodiac signs

The recent shift of Rahu and Ketu on March 16 may bring financial losses, health issues, and career struggles for Aries, Leo, and Virgo. Find out how this planetary change could impact your zodiac sign.
 

Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 2:37 PM IST

The malefic planets Rahu and Ketu changed their constellations on March 16. Rahu has now entered the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, while Ketu has moved into the Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra. This shift in their positions may bring inauspicious effects for four zodiac signs.

On May 18, Rahu will further transit into Aquarius, while Ketu will enter Leo. Until then, individuals belonging to these four zodiac signs may experience financial losses, health issues, and other challenges.
Impact on Affected Zodiac Signs

Aries: The change in Rahu and Ketu constellations may bring difficulties in married life. Unnecessary conflicts with your spouse could arise, straining your relationship. It is essential to control your anger and maintain patience while driving.

Leo: Health concerns may surface unexpectedly. There is a risk of sudden illnesses, which could lead to increased medical expenses and deplete your savings. It is advisable to take precautions, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and avoid alcohol consumption.

Virgo: Career-related struggles may increase during this period. There is a possibility of an undesirable job transfer or an increased workload. Financial gains will require extra effort, and personal conflicts may add to your stress.
Those affected by this planetary shift should remain cautious and take proactive steps to navigate these challenging times.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice.
 

