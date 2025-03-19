user
Lucky Zodiac Signs: Venus transit brings love, wealth & career growth for these 3 signs

Venus's transit into Pisces and Aries in 2025 brings major career, financial, and love life benefits for Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius. Find out how this cosmic shift impacts you.

Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 2:05 PM IST


Venus, the planet of love, happiness, prosperity, and marital wealth, moved from Aquarius to Pisces on January 28th and will remain in the same zodiac sign until May 31st this year. Venus retrograded in Pisces on March 2, 2025, and will retrograde again on April 13th. Furthermore, Venus will enter Aries on May 31st. The transit of Venus and its movement into Aries can have both positive and negative effects on all zodiac signs. However, this transit is expected to have a highly positive impact on three zodiac signs. Let’s find out which lucky signs will benefit the most.  
The transit of Venus into Pisces is likely to bring significant and positive changes in the careers of Taurus individuals. New opportunities for progress will arise, allowing them to reap the rewards of their hard work. Respect and recognition will increase at home, in the family, and at the workplace. Since Venus is the planet of love, relationships will deepen, and the chances of love marriage will rise. Harmony with partners will improve, and any concerns related to children will be resolved. Children may achieve great success in education.  

For Virgo individuals, the transit and zodiac change of Venus will be highly auspicious. Married life will be filled with happiness, and those seeking love may find success. Matters related to marriage may get finalized, and workplace relationships will strengthen, leading to professional success. Virgo natives will experience harmony in their married life and receive full support from their in-laws. Business-related matters will be profitable, and job seekers may receive positive news. Additionally, pending tasks will start getting completed successfully during this period.  
Sagittarius individuals will receive special benefits from Venus's movement. Support from their mother will increase, and new opportunities for career success will emerge. With a rise in income and reduced expenses, financial stability will improve. Legal matters related to real estate may resolve in their favor. Sagittarius natives will enjoy quality time with friends and relatives, bringing peace of mind. However, caution is advised while traveling. There is a strong possibility of receiving support from foreign connections, and networking with new people will help in achieving goals. Hard work in business will yield fruitful results.  

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice.

 

