Horoscope Today Dec 18, 2025 reveals daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs. Learn how Dhriti, Shool, Anand and Kaaldand yogas influence love, career, money and luck.

Horoscope for 18 December 2025: On December 18, 2025, the day is not auspicious for Aries, they need to be careful. Taurus people will make good use of their time and may see significant benefits. Gemini natives will learn a new skill and build relationships with influential people. Cancer individuals might fall into bad company and should avoid traveling. Read on to find out how the day will be for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope December 18, 2025

Today, your health will not be good; the weather might affect you. In your job, an officer might get angry about something. Be careful while shopping, as deception is possible. Opponents may conspire against you. The day is not auspicious.

Taurus Horoscope December 18, 2025

Today, you will succeed in making good use of your time. The youth will find success in interviews. Stalled work will gain momentum. The day is auspicious for students; they will achieve great success. Investments made today can yield big profits in the future.

Gemini Horoscope December 18, 2025

Today, you may get to learn a new art. Your relationships with influential people will become stronger. You will get the opportunity to work according to your interests. A positive change in your daily routine will make you feel good.

Cancer Horoscope December 18, 2025

People of this sign might fall into bad company. If you have to travel, you need to be careful. Hasty work can go wrong. Your relationship with officers at work will be cordial. Many thoughts will keep coming to your mind.

Leo Horoscope December 18, 2025

Today, you will participate in a religious program. There are chances of financial gain in the stock market. People associated with politics need to be careful. The idea of starting a new work will come to your mind. There might be an argument with someone at the workplace.

Virgo Horoscope December 18, 2025

Today, you need to control your diet, otherwise, you may have stomach problems. Opponents will think of harming you, so be careful. A deal with a big company can be finalized in business. You may regret something.

Libra Horoscope December 18, 2025

The marriage of unmarried people of this sign may be fixed. Stalled work will be completed. You will consider buying a new property. You will be very busy with household chores. Everyone can be impressed by your behavior. You can go for an outing with your life partner.

Scorpio Horoscope December 18, 2025

Today, you will spend a lot of money on your comforts and conveniences. You will get the support of your life partner. Your honor and prestige will increase. You will have to face problems in legal matters. Some people in the house may disagree with your views.

Sagittarius Horoscope December 18, 2025

Your dominance will remain at the workplace. Family members will feel proud of your achievements. It would be better for you to stay away from strangers today. The time after noon will be favorable for you. Make any decision only after careful thought.

Capricorn Horoscope December 18, 2025

Today, do not joke around with anyone, as there is a possibility of a dispute. The family atmosphere will be pleasant. Your focus will be more on the comforts and conveniences of the family. Good marriage proposals may come for eligible people. Health will be fine.

Aquarius Horoscope December 18, 2025

There are chances of big profits in business. Property-related disputes can be settled today. The ongoing dispute regarding love relationships may come in your favor. The income of people associated with technical work may increase. The business situation will be better.

Pisces Horoscope December 18, 2025

It is better if you do not interfere in others' matters today. People associated with the medical field can get great success. You need to take care of your health, otherwise, there may be an allergy-related problem. The day is very auspicious for making money-related decisions.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.