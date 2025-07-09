According to Vedic astrology, Venus and Mercury are forming Lakshmi Narayana Rajayoga. This could mark the beginning of good times for certain zodiac signs.

Scorpio

Lakshmi Narayana Rajayoga could be beneficial for people of this zodiac sign. This is because this Rajayoga will occur in the ninth house of your zodiac. Therefore, your luck may shine during this time. You may undertake a short or long journey. Also, during this time you may participate in any religious and auspicious event. Your financial condition will improve and you may get back the stuck money.

Libra

Lakshmi Narayana Rajayoga can prove positive. This is because this Rajayoga will occur in the tenth house of your transit horoscope. Therefore, during this time you can get progress in work and business. Also, during this time, working people will get a good position in the job and your image will improve in the eyes of the boss. People related to writing media or marketing will get special benefits.

Cancer

The formation of Lakshmi Narayana Rajayoga can prove auspicious for the people of this zodiac sign. This is because this Rajayoga will be formed in the marriage house of your zodiac. Therefore, during this time your confidence will increase. During this time your personality will improve. Married life will be wonderful. During this time, you will become popular and may get respect and prestige in society. On the other hand, people in jobs can get promotion or new responsibilities.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.