For Leos, Ketu's star change will bring progress and positive shifts. All your pending work will finally get completed. You'll feel a new sense of energy and enthusiasm. You will get appreciation at work and might even be given new responsibilities. You'll finally see the results of your hard work. Stalled projects will pick up speed again. Your health will be excellent. Negative thoughts will disappear, and your enemies will back off on their own. Your family life will become stable, and all problems will be resolved easily.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.