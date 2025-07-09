According to Vedic astrology, the Moon enters Aquarius on July 13th, where Rahu is already present, creating Grahana Yoga.

On July 13, Rahu and Moon will conjunct in Aquarius. This creates Grahana Yoga. The impact of this yoga will be seen on all zodiac signs, but 3 zodiac signs need to be careful. Because there are yogas that cause financial loss and bad health to the people of these zodiac signs. Learn about those zodiac signs.

Leo

Grahana Yoga can prove harmful. Because this yoga will be formed in the seventh house from your zodiac sign. Therefore, during this time the married life of married people can be stressful. There may be disputes with someone in the family. Uncertainty and estrangement in social life can also occur. There is also a fear that the financial situation will deteriorate. Sudden expenses or obstacles may arise. Health may deteriorate. Avoid consuming outside food.

Aquarius

Grahana Yoga can prove harmful to you. Because during this time, your efforts may not yield the expected results, which can lead to disappointment. There may be a lack of harmony with the boss or seniors. Be careful while driving. There is a possibility of accidents. There may be restlessness in the mind. You should not change jobs. Mental stress can occur during this time.

Sagittarius

The formation of Grahana Yoga can prove unfavorable. Because this yoga will be formed in the third house from your zodiac sign. Therefore, during this time you will not get the support of your siblings. You may face a decline in social respect or criticism from someone. Secret enemies can trouble you. Necessary work can be stopped. Take care of your health, avoid arguments.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.