Four planets will be in retrograde simultaneously during the month of Shravana. This rare alignment, occurring after 72 years, could bring significant benefits to certain zodiac signs, including career advancements and financial gains.

According to Vedic astrology, the month of Shravana begins on July 23rd, and a rare alignment will occur. Four planets will be in retrograde during Shravana. Saturn will go into retrograde on July 13th. Along with this, Mercury, the significator of business, will go into retrograde on July 17th. Rahu and Ketu are already in retrograde. This alignment of four planets in retrograde during Shravana is happening after 72 years. As a result, the fortunes of some individuals may shine. These zodiac signs may receive promotions and salary increases at work. They may also travel domestically and internationally. Stuck money may be returned. Let's find out about these lucky zodiac signs.

Cancer

The retrograde of four planets may prove beneficial for you. This time will be wonderful for married couples. Single people may receive marriage proposals. This is the time when you will reach new heights in social and professional fields. Your confidence will increase, and communication skills will improve. During this time, you will be successful in saving. Also, your desires will be fulfilled.

Taurus

The retrograde motion of four planets may prove positive for Taurus individuals. During this time, your income may increase. People working with you may get promoted. Your relationships may improve during this time, and new relationships may begin. Benefits will be gained in business partnerships, and married life will be good. During this time, you will become popular in society. You will earn respect and prestige.

Pisces

The retrograde motion of four planets in Shravana will be beneficial for you. During this time, you may become free from debt. This time will be favorable for starting new projects or making investments. There will be sweetness in love relationships, and single people may get marriage proposals. There will be expansion in business and financial gains. During this time, your desires may be fulfilled. The unemployed may find jobs. You may get a promotion at work, a new responsibility, or success in business. During this time, your courage and valor will increase.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.