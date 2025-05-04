May 4, 2025, will be an amazing day for people of certain zodiac signs. This is because the Moon is in its own sign Cancer and is forming a conjunction with Mars.

May 4, 2025, is very special from an astrological point of view, as the position of planets, constellations, dates, and yogas will have a unique effect on this day. Pushya Nakshatra, which symbolizes prosperity and auspiciousness, will remain till 12:53 pm, after which Ashlesha Nakshatra will begin. Ganda Yoga, which creates obstacles in some matters, will remain till 12:24 am on May 5. Vanij Karan will be effective till 7:18 am, then Vishti Karan till 7:21 pm, and after that, Bav Karan will be effective.

Talking about the position of the planets, the Moon will be in Cancer with Mars, which increases emotional strength. This day is more important because the Sun is in Aries, Jupiter is in Taurus, Ketu is in Virgo, and Mercury, Venus, Rahu, and Saturn are in Pisces.

This day will be full of success and growth for Aries. The presence of the Sun in your zodiac sign gives you confidence and leadership qualities. With the Moon and Mars in the fourth house, you will benefit in matters related to home and family. If you are planning to buy or sell a property or renovate your house, the morning time will be good for it. The influence of Pushya Nakshatra will bring luck in business dealings, marketing, or financial projects. Your seniors at work will appreciate your hard work. Along with this, talks about promotion or salary increase can progress. In love life, the bond with your partner will strengthen. During Vishti Karan, avoid making important decisions in haste from afternoon to evening.

For Taurus, May 4, 2025, will be a happy and beneficial day. The presence of Jupiter in your zodiac sign creates a combination of luck and prosperity. The Moon and Mars will be in your third house, which is related to communication, short trips, and siblings. On this day, your conversation will affect people, which can provide new opportunities in jobs or business. The auspicious effect of Pushya Nakshatra in the morning will bring success in sales, marketing, or creative projects. This is a good time for students to learn new skills or give presentations. In love life, single people can meet a special person, and romance will increase between couples. There will be stability in financial matters. Avoid risky investments after noon.

May 4, 2025, will be a very good day for Cancerians. The presence of Moon and Mars in your zodiac sign will make you emotionally strong and energetic. The auspicious effect of Pushya Nakshatra will give you the confidence to start a new job in the morning. You may get some good news related to work. This may include a promotion, a salary increase, or a new project. Those doing business can get new deals or clients. In your love life, you will get a chance to spend romantic and quality time with your partner. Students' focus on studies will increase. This will be very beneficial for those preparing for competitive exams. Spending time with family will give you peace of mind.

This day will be full of confidence and success for Leos. The lord of your zodiac sign, Sun, will be in the ninth house of your Aries sign, which is related to luck and growth. The presence of Moon and Mars in the eleventh house increases friends and social network and helps in fulfilling desires. The influence of Pushya Nakshatra in the morning will bring success in business deals, team projects, or social events. Your ideas will be appreciated at work, and you may get new responsibilities. In love life, you will get a chance to go out with friends or spend quality time with your partner. The day is good for financial planning, but keep big expenses under control during Vishu Karan. Students will get good results in group studies or projects.

For Sagittarius, May 4, 2025, will bring progress in professional and personal life. With Jupiter in Taurus in the sixth house, you will get good results for your hard work. The presence of Moon and Mars in the eighth house gives you success in intuition and research. Due to the auspicious effect of Pushya Nakshatra, luck will be in your favor in job interviews, business meetings, or financial transactions in the morning. If you work in research, investigation, or the technical field, this day will be good for you. In love life, a deep conversation with your partner will strengthen your relationship. Students will get progress in higher education or research projects.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.