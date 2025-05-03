Before May 18, the conjunction of Saturn, the giver of karmic results, and Rahu, the shadowy planet, continues, proving beneficial for 3 zodiac signs.

In Vedic astrology, each planet resides in a specific zodiac sign for a fixed duration. When two planets occupy the same sign, a conjunction occurs—bringing combined influences that can significantly impact individuals' lives. Currently, Saturn, the stern judge and karmic giver, is transiting Pisces, and it's joined by Rahu, the shadowy planet of illusion and transformation. This powerful conjunction is stirring energies that may lead to positive developments for certain zodiac signs.

On May 18, Rahu will move into Aquarius, ending its conjunction with Saturn. Until then, some signs are poised to experience career breakthroughs, financial gains, and personal growth. Let’s explore the three zodiac signs likely to benefit the most from this rare planetary pairing:

Taurus

Good times lie ahead for Taurus natives. The Rahu-Saturn conjunction promises progress on multiple fronts. Delayed or stalled tasks will finally move forward, and long-pending financial matters could be resolved in your favor. Expect more harmonious moments with family, as peace and happiness return to your domestic life. A short trip or getaway might also be in the works, offering a refreshing change of pace.

Libra

Librans are in for a favorable period. The planetary alignment will reward your consistent efforts, particularly at work. Professional recognition and success are likely, and your relationships—especially with relatives and colleagues—will grow stronger. Confidence levels will rise, boosting your ability to take bold steps in your career or business. Luck is on your side, and this is a great time to take advantage of opportunities.

Pisces

As both Saturn and Rahu transit through your sign, Pisces natives are in for a significant phase of transformation and progress. Before May 18, expect several positive developments, especially in your professional life. New projects may take off successfully, and business ventures will show promising results. This is a great time to implement long-term plans. Trust your instincts—they’re likely to guide you well during this period.