Find out what the day holds for your zodiac sign on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Complete information about the horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs is provided here.

Aries: Today, your efforts will yield appropriate results. Religious places will offer you greater peace and comfort. Disputes may arise between siblings. Engage in proper discussion before working on any project.

Taurus: Today, you may be busy with social activities. Receiving any outstanding payments can resolve financial problems. Students will succeed in any interviews related to their jobs. Don't waste your time with friends and on unproductive activities. Some of your important tasks may remain incomplete.

Gemini: Today, there will be a meeting with loved ones. You might have a get-together with close relatives. Your personality and confidence will defeat even your opponents. Keep your outlook positive. Avoid taking steps in any business-related projects today. The relationship between husband and wife will be sweet.

Cancer: Today, you will find a solution to any problem that has been going on for a few days. This will make you feel more relaxed and stress-free. The time is favorable for any investment. You may be physically and mentally tired from overwork. It's best if you don't interfere too much in family matters.

Leo: Circumstances are favorable at this time. Discuss your work-related policies and try to improve them further. This will definitely give you positive results. There will be a meeting with a close friend, which will bring you happiness. Do not hurt the self-respect of parents or any senior member.

Virgo: There are plans related to home maintenance and renovation. This will be especially beneficial for women. In addition to managing household chores, contribute to other tasks. It is necessary to change your nature and work style according to the times. Sometimes your extravagant activity can harm you.

Libra: There will be some improvement in the financial situation. Students will be completely focused on their goals. Don't compromise on your principles. Avoid risky activities. Spend some time in retreat or at a religious place to gain peace of mind.

Scorpio: Today, some important family-related decisions may need to be made. Meeting with friends will be beneficial. It is best if you avoid any government work today. Don't take on someone else's responsibilities. This can only cause trouble for you. Stomach-related problems may bother you.

Sagittarius: By doing every task correctly, you will soon achieve your goal. You will manage your household responsibilities very easily. Excessive emotionality will harm you. Husband and wife will respect each other's feelings.

Capricorn: The situation is very favorable at this time. Receiving some good news will give you confidence and new energy. Plans for a religious journey can also be made. The support and blessings of the elders of the house will also be upon you. There is a need to make some changes in business.

Aquarius: You will feel confident and energized upon receiving some good news. Sometimes, overconfidence can lead to trouble in your actions, and some decisions may prove wrong. Avoid using negative words when communicating.

Pisces: Today, your main effort will be to complete all tasks in a planned manner. Don't pay too much attention to rumors. It will negatively affect you and you will be able to focus more on your tasks. Family matters can lead to disappointment. It is essential to maintain transparency in any kind of business.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.