According to astrology, Venus transits from one zodiac sign to another every month, while Jupiter takes 12 months to move from one sign to the next. Currently, Jupiter, the factor of fortune and wisdom, is in Taurus, and on May 14, 2025, Jupiter will enter Gemini. On July 26, Venus, the indicator of beauty and happiness, will transit into Gemini. Thus, at the end of July, after about 12 years, Gajalakshmi Rajyoga will be formed due to the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in Gemini, which will last till August 21, when Venus will move to another sign.

For Gemini, after 12 years, Gajalakshmi Rajyoga in your zodiac sign can prove auspicious. Respect in society will increase. Luck will be on your side. Your desire to have a child may be fulfilled. Long-pending tasks are likely to be completed. Income will increase, and the financial situation will strengthen. Marriage proposals may come for the unmarried. You may get some government project in business. You will spend quality time with family.

For Aquarius, the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter and Gajalakshmi Rajyoga can prove auspicious. The financial situation will be strong. Luck will be in your favor. There are chances of getting back the money lent. You can suddenly gain money. This is a good time if you are thinking of investing money in any scheme. Your desired wish may be fulfilled. You may get the gift of new opportunities, promotion, and salary increase in your job. You will get immense success in the field of education. Problems in love relationships may end.

For Libra, the formation of Gajalakshmi Rajyoga can prove profitable. You can get the benefit of a salary increase along with a promotion in the job. You may travel during this period. Your inclination towards spirituality will increase. You may get some good news from your children. Confidence will increase. The dream of getting higher education may come true. There are signs of an increase in material comforts. Profits can be made in business. New opportunities for promotion will be available in the workplace.

For Virgo, the Gajalakshmi Rajyoga caused by the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus will prove to be no less than a boon. People of this zodiac sign can achieve immense success in all fields. Employees will get the benefit of a new job. The unemployed may get job opportunities. You can get a big profit in business. Money that has been stuck for a long time can be obtained. Health will be good. The financial situation will be good. New sources of income will open up. Marriage proposals may come for the unmarried. Happiness may knock on your door in your life.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.