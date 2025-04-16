Shani’s favorite zodiac signs: Who gets Raja Yoga and blessings?
According to Vedic astrology, Shani is the giver of karmic results. People are very afraid of this planet. This planet blesses its favorites.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 02:30 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : others
Taurus is ruled by Venus, the guru of demons. Venus and Shani have a friendly relationship. Hence, Taureans are blessed by Shani Dev, enjoying all comforts and material pleasures. They lead a luxurious life with no financial shortage and achieve great success.
Image Credit : Pinterest
Libra receives immense grace from Shani Dev. Libra is Shani's exalted sign, bringing auspicious results and blessings. Libras are hardworking, a trait favored by Shani. When Shani or Venus are well-placed in a Libra's chart, they experience success in all areas.
Image Credit : Pinterest
Aquarius is ruled by Shani, granting them special favor. Through hard work, they achieve great things. Luck is on their side as they strive for wealth and happiness.
Image Credit : Pinterest
Capricorn is ruled by Shani, receiving special blessings. Shani Dev keeps a benevolent eye on them. Their hard work yields full rewards. Capricorns are fortunate, reaching great heights by achieving their goals.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
