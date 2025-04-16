Shadashtak Yoga 2025: Challenging times for these 5 zodiac signs
From an astrological perspective, the Shadashtak Yoga formed by Mars and Saturn is considered inauspicious. This unfavorable combination can cause people of 5 zodiac signs to stumble at every step.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 02:51 PM
2 Min read
Generally, the sixth and eighth houses of a horoscope are considered inauspicious. Planets placed in these houses cause significant harm. On June 7, 2025, Mars enters Leo and stays until July 28. According to astrological calculations, the Shadashtak Yoga of Saturn and Mars will last from June 7 to July 28.
Image Credit : Adobe Stock
This period may bring work pressure for Taurus. Disagreements with colleagues or superiors are possible. Be cautious with finances. Expenses or losses may occur. Drive carefully. Be mindful of wealth acquisition and disposal.
Image Credit : Facebook
Cancer individuals may face health issues during this time. Digestive problems like acidity and stomach aches may worsen. The family atmosphere could be tense. Avoid impulsive investments. If you don't take special care of your diet, your health could deteriorate significantly.
Image Credit : adobe scan
Problems may arise in the married life of Virgos. There is a possibility of loss in partnership businesses. Mental stress and anxiety may increase. Feelings of disappointment or depression may also occur. Open communication with your partner will help resolve issues.
Image Credit : Pinterest
Capricorns may experience mental fatigue and stress. Household expenses will increase. Difficulty in decision-making may arise. Consult family members before making decisions. Try to maintain peace of mind.
Image Credit : freepik
Aquarians may face health-related problems. Bone and joint pain may occur. Obstacles in work and income sources are possible. Someone close to you might betray you. Investments are under scrutiny. Don't trust anyone blindly.
