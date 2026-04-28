Daily Horoscope for April 28 brings positive vibes for new beginnings, business gains, and important discussions. A favourable day for creative work, architecture, and making impactful decisions.

April 28 brings a promising and energetic day for many, making it ideal for starting new ventures, closing important business deals, and engaging in meaningful discussions. Creative pursuits, architecture-related work, and artistic activities like dance are especially favoured today.

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Aries

You might see some special profits in your business today. However, you could get into an argument with your parents over something. It's a good day to finish any work you've been putting off. If you're a musician, a great opportunity might come your way. Your worries about your children will finally end. But, your love life might face some problems today. At work, you might have to tell a small lie to fix a mistake.

Taurus

Today is a good day to buy or sell land or property. You might get some excellent contacts for your business. Be careful, you could get into a legal mess because of a dispute with a neighbour. There's a chance of earning some extra money. For people of this sign, your love life could get a bit complicated. You might receive some good news related to your work. You could also face some stomach issues. An old enemy might try to harm you, so stay alert.

Gemini

It's a good day for business and trade. If you're in higher education, you might get a special opportunity. However, work pressure could leave you feeling physically weak. Your expenses might also go up today. Overall, it's a good day for people of this sign. A long-held wish might just come true. Try to avoid getting into fights outside, or you could land in legal trouble.

Cancer

Your back pain problem could get worse. A trip might be enjoyable, but it could also increase your expenses. Your married life looks happy. You'll feel good because of something your child does. Even with hard work, your financial situation might not improve much. Think carefully before you invest money in business or anywhere else. Don't make any quick decisions today.

Leo

Your reputation in politics could get a boost. However, you might face some family problems. For those in politics, today is a good day. A parent's health might become a concern. You might get help from an influential person. There's a strong chance of getting a job today. If you're involved in any joint project, you can expect to earn a good name. Try to stay away from outside conflicts.

Virgo

You might feel physically weak today. Students will get a chance to show their talent. You can expect to win in any competitive activity. Success is on the cards today. You'll also get a chance to pay off a loan. You will receive help from someone else. Today, you might have to make a sacrifice to make someone happy. You could get legal protection by following an expert's advice. The relationship between husband and wife will be quite good. If you have any important discussions planned, get them done.

Libra

You might get an opportunity to travel by water. At work, you might be so busy that you neglect your family's needs, which could cause problems. The person you trust the most at your workplace might betray you. Your financial situation is sure to improve today. You might start worrying more about your child's education. You could also face some liver-related problems.

Scorpio

Unplanned spending could lead to arguments at home. Today is a favourable day for artists. You might spend money on vehicles and property. You'll have a good time with your friends. Your quick thinking could lead to a promotion at work. Health issues might increase. You can expect good results in a partnership business. For students, this isn't a very good time.

Sagittarius

A guest might visit your home. There could be some special good news for students. You might face some financial difficulties. After noon, there's a chance of progress in work you were expecting. For those in politics, the day is just about average. There are some signs of profit from property or land-related matters. Your work might suffer due to health problems.

Capricorn

There's a chance of travelling abroad for work. Your worries about your children's studies might increase. The income of business people is likely to go up today. You might get into a fight with your friends. People of this sign are likely to get a promotion at work. Be careful while travelling on the road, as there's a risk of injury. Your innovative ideas will help you earn more.

Aquarius

Students will need to be a little patient to get good results. Rushing things could make problems worse. Your day will be quite good overall. You might face some issues at your workplace. You can expect a good income from your business. It's an auspicious day for artists. If you run into trouble, you'll get help from a friend.

Pisces

The day is favourable for retail and wholesale traders. Be extra careful while walking or travelling on the road. Your financial problems might finally get resolved. There's a possibility of increased responsibility at your workplace. Don't put off your household chores; get them done. You might meet an influential person. You could face some problems in your love life.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.