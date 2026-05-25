Weekly Horoscope, May 25 to 31: The final week of May 2026 brings mixed results for all zodiac signs as the Moon changes signs. Four zodiacs may enjoy especially lucky moments this week.

Weekly Horoscope 25 to 31 May 2026: The fourth week of May 2026 is set to bring some changes into everyone's life. This week, the Sun will be in Taurus, Mars in its own sign of Aries, Saturn in Pisces, Jupiter in Gemini, Rahu in Aquarius, and Ketu in Leo. These planetary positions will affect everyone's life. Read your horoscope to find out what the coming week will be like for you…

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Aries Weekly Horoscope

This week, your confidence will be high, and you'll likely finish most of your work on time. You can expect profits in business and might start working on new plans. Students have a good chance of succeeding in competitive exams. You'll find yourself more interested in spirituality and religious activities. Your opponents will seem weaker. Wednesday to Friday will be particularly good for you.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

You'll need to be patient with family matters this week. There could be disagreements with your father or spouse. Be careful in your love life, as there's a chance of being let down. Disputes over ancestral property might come up. It's best to stay away from politics and arguments. Your spouse's support will be a source of mental strength. Things should start looking up after Wednesday.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

This week, you might get new business opportunities and orders. It's a good time for people working in administrative fields. Your relationships with family and relatives will remain sweet. You can expect happiness in your love life and marriage. However, your confidence might be a bit low at the beginning of the week. Take care of your health, especially what you eat.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

You need to take your responsibilities seriously this week. Talking openly with family and friends will make your relationships stronger. The atmosphere at home will be pleasant, and your behaviour will impress others. You might get new career opportunities and build connections with influential people. Even if you have some disagreements with your seniors, a promotion could be on the cards.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

You might get a chance to travel and attend important meetings this week. However, you might be worried about a family member's health. Try not to make a big deal out of small issues or take unnecessary stress. Around the middle of the week, you might catch a cold or fever. You're likely to meet loved ones, and romance is in the air. There could be some disagreements in the family, so try to handle things calmly.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

You might feel a lot of work pressure this week, but your hard work and talent will impress everyone. Your spouse will be happy with you, which will keep your relationship sweet. You might even plan a trip. Monday and Tuesday look especially good for you. At the start of the week, you might have to run around to sort out a legal or disputed matter.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

This is a good week for those who are unmarried. You can expect good results from your past efforts. There's a chance of travelling abroad for business, and you might even start a new venture. You're likely to see some financial gains in the middle of the week. Your respect in the family and society will grow, and you might get new business partners. The atmosphere at home will be happy.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

You might receive a gift or a pleasant surprise this week. However, you need to be careful with your investments and financial decisions. Your talent will impress those around you. Try not to waste your time on pointless relationships and conversations. Your expenses might go up, and it's wise to be cautious even with people close to you. You might also face issues like headaches or heat-related problems.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

You can expect some good news from relatives, which will lift your spirits. Your love life will be sweet, and you might gain both respect and money. This is a good time to focus on education, family, and future plans. You're likely to win against your opponents and might think about investing in land or a building. Jupiter's favourable position could bring you financial benefits.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Sunday and Thursday will be particularly good days for you. If you're a business owner, keep an eye on your employees' activities. Avoid getting into arguments with your siblings and pay attention to your diet. If you have issues like joint pain, gas, or diabetes, be extra careful about your health. Tuesday and Saturday will be especially beneficial. However, don't neglect your health. Too much work pressure might leave you feeling tired.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

This is going to be a very positive week for you. You'll get to spend quality time with your family, and in many cases, things will work out in your favour. You might be given a leadership role at work, and your interest in social work will also grow. There's a good chance that a long-held wish will come true. Your relationships with colleagues and your spouse will be smooth. Business will continue to run at its usual pace.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

This week looks very auspicious and positive for you. Your love life will be sweet, and you'll get to spend good time with your partner. Your focus on your job and career will be strong, which might even get you an award or some recognition. You might get back money that was stuck. It's also possible that relatives will visit your home. For those who are unmarried, marriage talks might move forward.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.