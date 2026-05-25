Daily Horoscope, May 25: A favourable day for business deals, fresh beginnings, important discussions, architecture, and dance-related activities. Discover what the stars predict for your zodiac sign today.

Today is an excellent day for new beginnings, business deals, and important discussions. Activities related to architecture, creativity, and dance are also likely to bring positive results. Read your daily horoscope for May 25 to discover what the stars have planned for you.

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Aries

You might be a bit worried about your child's studies. There's a chance you might travel over water. You'll be so caught up with work that you might neglect your family's needs, which could lead to some issues. Be careful, someone you trust at work could let you down. On the bright side, your finances are definitely looking up. Take care of your health, as you might face some liver-related problems.

Taurus

Your health issues might get a little worse today. You might end up spending money on vehicles or property. If you're in a partnership business, you can expect good results. Be careful with your spending, as unexpected expenses could cause some tension at home. It's a so-so time for students. You'll have a good time with your friends. Your quick thinking will help you get ahead at work. It's a good day for artists.

Gemini

You might see some gains from property or land-related matters. After noon, you can expect some progress in a long-awaited task. Your health might interfere with your work, so be careful. There's some good news on the way for students. You might face some financial difficulties. For those in politics, the day will be average. Expect a guest to drop by your house.

Cancer

You might get into an argument with your friends. Your worries about your children's education could increase. Please be careful while travelling, as there's a risk of getting hurt. You're likely to see some progress or a promotion at your workplace. Your creative ideas will help you earn more. Business owners can expect their income to go up. There's a chance of travelling abroad for work.

Leo

Overall, you're going to have a pretty good day. You might face a few small issues at work, though. Students need to be a bit patient to see good results. Don't rush into things, as it could create more problems. It's a lucky day for artists. If you find yourself in a tight spot, a friend will come to your rescue. You can expect a good income from your business.

Virgo

There's a strong chance of making a good profit in your business. If you're into music, a special opportunity might come your way. Your worries about your children will finally be over. Make sure to finish any work that's been pending for a long time. You might have to tell a small lie at work to fix a mistake. It's not a great day for your love life, as some problems could pop up. You might also get into an argument with your parents.

Libra

Your money troubles might finally come to an end. You're likely to get more responsibility at your workplace. Try to finish all your household chores and don't let them pile up. Be very careful while travelling on the road. You might get to meet an influential person. Your love life could face some hurdles. It's a good day for both retail and wholesale business owners.

Scorpio

You're set to have a pretty good day. You might run into some minor issues at your workplace. Students should stay patient, as good results will come in time. Rushing things will only make them worse. It's a great day for artists. If you're in trouble, a friend will be there to help you out. Your business is likely to bring in a good income.

Sagittarius

People of this zodiac sign will have a good day. If you're pursuing higher education, a special opportunity might come your way. However, you might feel physically weak due to work pressure. A wish you've had for a long time could finally come true. Try to stay away from arguments and fights, or you could land in legal trouble. Your expenses might go up. It's also a good day for business and trade.

Capricorn

Even with all your hard work, your financial situation might not improve much. Your back pain could get worse. Any travel you do will be enjoyable but might be heavy on your pocket. Your married life will be happy. Avoid making any hasty decisions today. Something your child does will bring you a lot of joy. Think twice before you invest your money, whether in business or anywhere else.

Aquarius

Today is a good day for those involved in politics. If you're part of a joint project, you can expect to earn a good name for yourself. There's a strong chance of landing a job. Try to steer clear of any external conflicts. You might be worried about a parent's health. An influential person might help you out. Your reputation in politics could grow. Some family issues might also crop up.

Pisces

Success is on the cards for you today. You might feel a bit weak physically. Students will get an opportunity to showcase their talent. You might have to make a personal sacrifice to make someone else happy. An experienced person's advice could help you with a legal matter. The relationship between husband and wife will be quite good. You can expect to win any competition you're a part of. You'll also get a chance to pay off a loan. Help will come from an unexpected source. If you have any important discussions planned, today is the day to have them.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.