Daily Horoscope, May 12: A promising day for new beginnings, business deals, and important discussions. A long-held wish may come true, with strong energy for creative and auspicious activities. today

A positive and energetic day awaits as the stars favour new beginnings, important decisions, and meaningful conversations. Whether it’s business, creativity, or personal aspirations, May 12 brings promising opportunities and the chance for a long-awaited wish to finally come true.

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Aries

You might face some financial issues today. However, expect some progress in your work post-afternoon. If you're in politics, the day looks decent. You could see some gains from property or land-related matters. Students might receive some good news. Health problems could affect your work. Also, you might have a guest over at home.

Taurus

Business folks, your income is likely to go up today. But be careful, you might get into a tiff with friends. People of this sign could see a promotion at work. Please be careful while travelling, as there's a risk of injury. Your creative ideas will help you earn more. You might worry a bit about your children's studies. A work-related trip abroad could be on the cards.

Gemini

Watch out at work – someone you trust the most might let you down. On the bright side, your finances are definitely looking up today. You might face some liver-related health issues. A heavy workload could mean you neglect your family's needs, leading to some problems. You might also be concerned about your child's education. A chance to travel by water might come up.

Cancer

You'll receive help from someone today. You might have to make a personal sacrifice to make someone else happy. An experienced person's advice could help you with a legal issue. Expect to win in any competitive task you undertake. Success is likely today. You'll also get a chance to pay off a loan. Your relationship with your spouse will be quite good. If you have any important discussions planned, get them done. You might feel a bit weak physically. Students will get an opportunity to prove their mettle.

Leo

You might get into an argument with your parents over some issue. It's a good day to finish any pending tasks. If you're into music, a special opportunity might come your way. Your worries about your children will finally ease up. It's not the best day for your love life, as problems could arise. However, you can expect good profits in your business. At work, you might have to tell a small lie to fix a mistake.

Virgo

You're going to have a pretty good day. It's an especially lucky day for artists. If you run into trouble, a friend will come to your rescue. You might face a few issues at your workplace, but your business should bring in good income. Students will need to be a bit patient to see good results. Rushing into things could make problems worse.

Libra

You might make some excellent contacts for your business. Be careful, a fight with a neighbour could lead to legal issues. You have a chance to earn some extra income today. For Librans, love life could get a bit complicated. You might receive some good news related to your job. It's a good day to buy or sell property. You might have some stomach issues. An old enemy could try to cause you harm.

Scorpio

Don't put off your household chores; get them done today. Your love life might see some trouble. It's a good day for retailers and wholesalers. You might get to spend time with an influential person. Your financial troubles could finally end. At work, your responsibilities are likely to increase. Please be extra careful when you're out on the roads.

Sagittarius

Your reputation in politics could get a boost. However, you might face some family problems. For those in politics, it's a good day overall. A parent's health might be a cause for concern. You could get help from an influential person. There's a strong chance of landing a job today. Try to stay away from external conflicts. If you're part of a joint project, you can expect to earn some recognition.

Capricorn

Try to avoid getting into fights, or you could land in legal trouble. Your expenses might go up today. Overall, it's a good day for Capricorns. It's also a favourable day for business and trade. If you're pursuing higher education, a special opportunity might come your way. However, work pressure could leave you feeling weak. A long-held wish might just come true today!

Aquarius

Your quick thinking could lead to progress at work. Health issues might increase, so be careful. You can expect good results from a partnership business. It's a favourable day for artists. You might spend money on your vehicle or property. You'll have a good time with your friends. For students, this isn't the best time. Overspending could lead to some tension at home.

Pisces

A trip might be enjoyable, but it could also be expensive. Your married life will be happy. Something your child does will bring you joy. Despite your hard work, your financial situation might not improve much. Think carefully before you invest money in business or anywhere else. Your back pain could get worse. Avoid making any hasty decisions today.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.