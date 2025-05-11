Find out what the stars have in store for you this Sunday, May 11, 2025. Complete predictions for all 12 zodiac signs are provided.

Aries: A good time will be spent on creative work. You will be interested in maintaining the house and proper order. Young people will be more conscious about their career and can achieve success.

Taurus: You may be very busy. You will be happy by getting the right results. Planetary positions are creating some good opportunities for you. Borrowed money can also be recovered. There may be a rift with an employee at the workplace.

Gemini: Today you will spend time with your partner and understand their needs. The family atmosphere can be happy. There may be mild ups and downs in health. It is better to mind your own business without engaging in gossip at the office.

Cancer: You may meet an interesting person, with whom you are likely to start an exciting relationship. You can enjoy your evening with your partner, you can plan to go for a romantic dinner. Focus will not stay on office work.

Leo: Financial troubles will come. Even if you spend money, you will not get peace of mind. Family members will get your full support. Health may be slightly weak. Share your problems with your partner.

Virgo: Don't let old negative things dominate the present. Business activities should be taken seriously. Partner and family members can get your emotional support. Health will be good.

Libra: Try to resolve any problem at home peacefully. Helping with household chores and taking care of everyone will make the atmosphere pleasant. Long distance travel plans will bring happiness.



Scorpio: Any dispute related to ancestral property with close relatives may increase. Control your distracted mind. Keep a stable state of mind while making any decision. Health can be excellent.

Sagittarius: Keep in mind that you should not make any important decision emotionally. Today the conditions may be slightly favorable. Marital relationship will be sweet. Office work will be annoying.

Capricorn: Sometimes you may experience irritation and depression in your nature. The home environment can be pleasant. In business, strengthen relationships through internet and phone. There may be problems with cough and fever.

Aquarius: Don't control children too much. Being friendly with them will boost their morale. An old friendship can turn into a love relationship. Health will be excellent. You will buy new things for the house.

Pisces: There is a need to think more about financial matters in business. People with negative activity may be jealous of your success. Ignoring these things, dedicate yourself to your work. Don't let your vices like anger and impatience overwhelm you.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.