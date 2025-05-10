Shani Jayanti 2025: Luck Shines on 3 Zodiac Signs - Taurus, Cancer, and Libra
Shani Jayanti will be celebrated across the country on May 27, 2025, two days before which the king of planets 'Sun' will transit in Rohini Nakshatra. This could be beneficial for some zodiac signs.
This year, Shani Jayanti, i.e., the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, will be celebrated on May 27, 2025. According to the Vedic calendar, two days before Shani's birth anniversary, i.e., on May 25, 2025, Sunday, at 9:40 am, Shani Dev will transit in Rohini Nakshatra. Rohini Nakshatra is the fourth among the 27 Nakshatras, and its lord is the mind-giving and mother Moon God. This constellation is in the Taurus zodiac sign. Therefore, people born in this Nakshatra are creative, attractive, and humorous. Let's find out which zodiac signs will have their luck shine like gold due to this transit of the Sun.
Rohini Nakshatra is in Taurus. Therefore, people of the Taurus zodiac sign are likely to benefit the most from this transit of the Sun. Young people will be energetic, and their confidence will be at its peak. Employed people will get good opportunities in their careers. Businessmen will make huge profits by successfully completing large orders or deals. Moreover, there will be a balance of love and understanding among family members.
Before Shani Jayanti, Cancerians will hear some good news due to the grace of the Sun God. You will be given new responsibilities in the office, which you will complete well. You may get a big bonus this time. Those looking for a new job may join a big company by next month. Young people may get a proposal from one of their old friends. Seniors will spend time with their sons, which will be a pleasant experience.
Coming into contact with new people and spending time with them will give peace of mind to young people of Libra. Also, you will learn many new things. If you have been looking for a job for a while, you may soon get an offer from a big company. If you are facing a financial crisis, the situation will improve with the grace of the Sun God. You will get relief from skin allergies, and your skin will become radiant.
