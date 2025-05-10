Rahu-Mars alignment brings trouble for 3 zodiac signs
Starting May 18, Rahu and Mars will form Shadashtak Yoga, potentially increasing problems for certain zodiac signs.
Published : May 10 2025, 02:16 PM
1 Min read
On May 19, Rahu transits from Pisces to Aquarius while Mars remains in Cancer. This creates Shadashtak Yoga, a challenging astrological combination. Both Rahu and Mars are considered malefic planets, and this alignment can cause conflict and tension, especially globally. It will also impact certain zodiac signs.
Shadashtak Yoga can be challenging for Aries, potentially lowering confidence and leading to workplace errors. Relationships with colleagues may be strained. Concerns about a mother's health may arise. Drive with caution. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa is recommended.
This alignment may cause mental stress and anxieties for Cancer. Controlling anger is crucial to avoid relationship tensions. Workplace stress may increase, leading to frustration. Health could also be affected. Worshipping Lord Shiva is recommended.
Aquarius needs to be cautious as Rahu transits their sign and Mars casts its eighth aspect. Be careful with finances and make wise decisions. Financial difficulties and marital tensions may arise. Offering water to a Shivalinga is recommended.
