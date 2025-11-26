- Home
As the Sun shifts its movement in Vedic astrology, five zodiac signs are set to receive a lucky boost in the final month of the year. Until 16 December, these signs may enjoy new opportunities and positive changes.
Sun entering Jyeshtha Nakshatra
In Vedic astrology, the Sun is the king of planets. Its movements affect all signs. In December, the Sun enters Jyeshtha Nakshatra, bringing fortune to some signs until Dec 16.
You will overcome challenges
Jyeshtha, Scorpio's final nakshatra, is ruled by Mercury and Indra. It gives power to overcome challenges. This transit until Dec 16 is especially benefical for some zodiac signs.
Aries
For Aries, this transit activates the 10th house. Expect a promotion or new project. Your courage and communication skills will shine, improving finances and health.
Cancer
For Cancer, the Sun strengthens the 5th house. This brings good news for kids and love life. Your creativity will be recognized, leading to financial gains and better health.
Leo
For Leos, this transit hits the 8th house. Obstacles will vanish. Expect unexpected profits from investments, a better social life, improved immunity, and enjoyable travel.
Scorpio
For Scorpio, the Sun in your 1st house boosts popularity and influence. Expect a promotion. Better decisions will double profits. Health improves and family honor increases.
Sagittarius
For Sagittarius, this transit impacts the 2nd house, leading to wealth accumulation from business or travel. Expect blessings from elders, career growth, and family happiness.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
