Capricorn will be most affected by this yoga, as the Moon is in this sign. Anxiety, confusion, and negative thoughts may increase, affecting decision-making. At work, your efforts might be questioned or lead to arguments. There's also a possibility of receiving insulting words or criticism. So, keep your emotions in check. Be careful with financial transactions, as even a small loss can increase mental stress. Insomnia, stress, or joint pain might occur. This is a time to slow down and keep your mind calm. Avoiding unnecessary arguments is beneficial.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.