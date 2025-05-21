Our scriptures emphasize the importance of days of the week. It's unwise to buy everything on any day. Certain items should not be brought home on Wednesdays.

We often shop when we need something or when the shopping mood strikes. Very few people consider the day of the week before making a purchase. Items we bring home with joy can sometimes hinder our luck. The reason is not just the item itself, but also the day it was purchased. Vastu and astrology give importance to all seven days of the week. Each day is dedicated to a specific deity. We can buy things according to the day. If we buy things against this, it's like inviting trouble. Wednesday is considered the day of Ganesh and the planet Mercury. Certain items should not be purchased on this day. If you mistakenly buy these items, you may face financial losses or other problems. Here's what not to buy on Wednesdays.

Don't buy these things on Wednesday:

Shoes – Leather Goods: Buying new shoes or any leather items on Wednesday is considered very inauspicious. It creates obstacles in career and business. It also leads to financial loss.

Dairy Products: According to some beliefs, buying or donating milk or milk products on Wednesday is considered prohibited. If needed, prepare these at home. It is believed that this increases mental unrest and discord in the home. If Mercury is weak, there will be obstacles in business, job, progress, success, etc. Mental and decision-making abilities decrease.

Green Clothes: Wearing green clothes on Wednesday is considered auspicious. But according to Vastu, green clothes should not be purchased on this day. While wearing it is auspicious, buying it is not. This increases unnecessary expenses.

Cosmetics and Jewelry: Cosmetics are a favorite item for women. Women should not buy cosmetics and jewelry on Wednesdays. Scriptures prohibit the purchase of cosmetics on this day. It is believed that this worsens relationships and leads to wastage of money.

Toothbrush or Paste: According to astrology, buying a toothbrush or toothpaste on Wednesday is also prohibited. If you buy a brush or paste on Wednesday, you are likely to develop speech problems. It is believed that it can cause serious dental problems.

Green Food Items: According to astrology, do not buy green coriander, green chilies, green gram, spinach, guava, or papaya. Buying these on Wednesday can worsen mental problems.

What is auspicious to buy on Wednesday? : You should buy reading materials including books on Wednesday. Gold, silver, jewelry, etc. can be purchased.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.