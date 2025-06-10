Image Credit : Freepik

Ketu transits through Cancer's house of wealth, staying there until 2026. You may experience sudden financial gains in business. Your financial condition will improve. There will be happiness in the family, and the path of progress will open in your job or business. This is a good time to buy or invest in property. Your speech will become more influential, impacting people.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.